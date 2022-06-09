The Philippines Names 4 Swimmers To 2022 World Championships Team

The Philippines will be sending four swimmers to race at the 2022 World Championships this summer. Luke Gebbie, Jasmine Alkhaldi, Miranda Renner, and Chloe Isleta will make up the contingent from the Philippines in Budapest.

The only swimmer on that list who raced for the Philippines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is Luke Gebbie. Gebbie swam the 50 and 100 freestyle at the Games, placing 41st with a 22.84 in the former and 36th with a 49.64 national record in the latter. Gebbie was recently expected to race at the 2021 SEA Games, which took place in May 2022, but he contracted COVID-19 prior to the competition’s start.

Gebbie is a two-time medalist at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, having collected 50 freestyle bronze and 4×100 freestyle silver. At the last edition of the 2019 World Championships, Gebbie swam a 23.26 50 freestyle for 58th place and a 49.94 100 freestyle for 42nd.

While Jasmine Alkhaldi didn’t race at Tokyo 2020, she has represented the Philippines at two Olympics, in 2012 and 2016. Alkhaldi is a longtime member of the Filipino national team and has collected 22 medals at the SEA Games between 2013 and 2021.

At the 2021 SEA Games in May 2022, Alkhaldi took bronze in the 100 butterfly with a 1:o1.15 and won silver in the 4×100 medley relay (4:12.36). The other two members of the Philippines 2022 Worlds roster, Miranda Renner and Chloe Isleta, were also on that medley relay team.

Chloe Isleta also collected a SEA Games gold medal in the 200 backstroke (2:18.60) and a silver in the 100 back (1:03.78). Isleta raced for four years at Arizona State University, qualifying for several finals in the backstroke and IM events.

Miranda Renner just wrapped up her junior year as a UCSD. During her freshman season, Renner qualified for NCAAs and was an All-American in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. This will be the debut World Championships performance for both Isleta and Renner.

At the most recent World Championships, the Philippines sent 4 swimmers as well, Gebbie, James Deiparine, Nicole Oliva, and Remedy Rule. The top finisher there for the Philippines was Rule who placed 19th overall in the 200 butterfly with a 2:11.38. Rule also raced for the Philippines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but won’t be swimming at World Championships in 2022.

The Philippines has never collected a medal at a World Championships and has collected 1 medal in Olympic swimming. Notably, it was the nation’s first-ever Olympic medal in any sport when Teófilo Yldefonso took gold in the men’s 200 breaststroke in 1928.