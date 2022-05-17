Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Israel Announces 14 Swimmers, Including 10 Olympians, for World Championships

Comments: 5

The Israel Swimming Association has announced a 14 swimmer roster for the upcoming World Championships. The 2022 event will be held from June 18-July 3 in Budapest, Hungary, with the swimming portion running from June 18-June 25.

The roster includes 4 women and 10 men and is one more in each gender than the record-setting 12 swimmer roster that they sent to last summer’s Olympic Games – Israel’s largest-ever Olympic roster in swimming.

10 of the 14 swimmers headed to the World Championships were on that Olympic Team.

Yakov Toumarkin from the men’s team and Andi Murez from the women’s team are the Olympians who will be absent from this year’s World Championships. Toumarkin swam last weekend at a local meet in Netanya where his times of 55.13 and 2:00.12 in the 100 and 200 back were both well short of his personal bests.

Murez has not raced since the ISL regular season concluded in September. Murez, who was raised in the United States, has begun medical school at Tel Aviv University. Last week, she received that school’s first-ever athletic scholarship.

Israel only had one pool swimmer advance out of the preliminary rounds at last summer’s Olympic Games: teen sensation Anastasia Gorbenko. She finished 8th in the 100 back and 10th in the 200 IM in Tokyo.

The country’s top swimmer, she broke her most recent National Record in the 50 breaststroke at the Stockholm Swim Cup in April, touching in a time of 30.45. That is the country’s only long course National Record since the Olympic Games.

Several short course records have been set, however, including the country’s breakout swimmer of the European Short Course Championships in November Kristian Pitschugin. He finished 9th in the 50 breaststroke and 20th in the 100 breaststroke at that meet, both of which are new National Records.

Last weekend, he swam a best time in the long course 100 breaststroke of 1:00.37.

Among those racing at the World Championships will be the entirety of the men’s 800 free relay roster that was 10th at the Olympics in a new National Record of 7:08.65: Gal CohenTomer FrankelDenis Loktev, and Daniel Namir.

Eight members of the team train in the American collegiate system: Lea Polonsky (Cal) and her brother Ron (Stanford) both just completed their freshmen seasons, as did Gal Cohen (Michigan), Aviv Barzelay (Texas A&M), Bar Soloveychik (Minnesota), Michael Laitorovsky (South Carolina), and Denis Loktev (Louisville). Daniel Namir finished his senior season at Arizona. Of that group, all but Laitarovsky swam at the NCAA Championship meets in March.

Israel has never won a medal at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in any discipline.

Israeli Roster for the 2022 World Championships

Women (4)

Men (10)

5
