From 29 In Gwangju to Just 11 In Budapest, Germany Names Worlds Roster

With the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships on the horizon, swimming federations from around the world are releasing their men’s and women’s rosters for the event slated for Budapest in late June.

You can see all released rosters for the 2022 FINA World Championships as they are released here.

The latest lineup to be revealed comes from the nation of Germany, although the announcement is not without some eyebrow-raising. That’s because just 11 swimmers will be making the trek to Hungary, a sharp drop from the stacked collection of athletes sent to Gwangju 3 years ago.

At those 2019 FINA World Championships, Germany sent a hefty 29-strong roster, with the team ultimately finishing 12th in the overall medal table with just one gold and one silver on the whole.

“Our World Championships team is a bit smaller than in previous years, but it’s no less powerful,” said German Swimming Federation sports director Christian Hansmann of this year’s roster.

“During the qualifying period, we were able to celebrate five German records and also world best times of the year. Now it should be up to Anna Elendt, Lukas Martens and Rafael Miroslaw to take the next step and confirm these outstanding achievements on the big international stage.”

Elendt did major damage across the women’s breaststroke events this past year, both in the NCAA yards format as well as meters, while Miroslaw recently fired off a new national record in the 100m free. The Indiana Hoosier became the first-ever German to dip under the 48-second mark in the event (47.92).

As for Martens, among the 20-year-old’s recent swims was the jaw-dropping 3:41.60 400m free. That not only represented his own lifetime best, German national standard and the fastest time in the world this season, but the result also checked in the swiftest performance produced worldwide in the last 5 years.

Although multi-Olympic medalist Florian Wellbrock is on the roster, his wife Sarah Wellbrock (nee Kohler) will be absent, instead focusing on her law studies while she still eyes Paris 2024.

German Roster for the 2022 World Championships

Women:

Isabel Gose (SC Magdeburg)

Anna Elendt (SG Frankfurt)

Angelina Köhler (Hannover 96)

Men:

Rafael Miroslaw (SG HT 16 Hamburg)

Lukas Märtens (SC Magdeburg)

Henning Mühlleitner (Sport-Union Neckarsulm)

Florian Wellbrock (SC Magdeburg)

Ole Braunschweig (SG Neukölln)

Lucas Matzerath (SG Frankfurt)

Eric Friese (Potsdamer SV)

Josha Salchow (SV Nikar Heidelberg)