Lukas Märtens Negative-Splits 7:41.43 800 Free For German Record, #10 All-Time

2022 STOCKHOLM OPEN

April 9 to 12, 2022

Erikdalsbadet, Sweden

Long Course Meters (50 m)

Live Results

Germany’s Lukas Märtens put an exclamation point on his standout performance at the 2022 Stockholm Open Tuesday night in Sweden, flying to a new National Record in the men’s 800 freestyle.

Facing off against an elite field that included three of the 11-fastest swimmers in history, Märtens opened up an early lead at the halfway mark before upping his pace coming home, ultimately negative-splitting his way to a final time of 7:41.43.

The swim for the 20-year-old breaks the German Record of 7:41.77, set at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by Florian Wellbrock, and makes him the 10th-fastest swimmer in the history of the event.

Märtens also dropped more than 12 seconds from his previous best time, having been 7:53.78 last month on the way to his breakout 14:40.28 swim in the 1500 free.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Wellbrock, Previous GER Record Märtens, New GER Record 27.18 26.62 56.16 (28.98) 55.41 (29.18) 1:25.29 (29.13) 1:24.90 (29.49) 1:54.44 (29.15) 1:54.38 (29.48) 2:23.37 (28.93) 2:23.64 (29.26) 2:52.51 (29.14) 2:53.01 (29.37) 3:21.64 (29.13) 3:22.44 (29.43) 3:50.98 (29.34) 3:51.98 (29.54) 4:20.07 (29.09) 4:21.16 (29.18) 4:49.08 (29.01) 4:50.51 (29.35) 5:18.22 (29.14) 5:19.87 (29.36) 5:47.22 (29.00) 5:48.80 (28.93) 6:16.42 (29.20) 6:17.78 (28.98) 6:45.50 (29.08) 6:46.18 (28.40) 7:14.30 (28.80) 7:14.47 (28.29) 7:41.77 (27.47) 7:41.43 (26.96)

In the all-time rankings, Märtens joins a group of six others who have been as fast as 7:41-something in their career, with only six men in history having dipped below the 7:40-threshold.

Märtens was also more than four-tenths quicker than the time American Bobby Finke produced en route to winning the inaugural Olympic gold medal in the event last summer.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 800 Freestyle (LCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Meet 1 Zhang Lin (CHN) 7:32.12 2009 World Championships – Rome, Italy 2 Oussama Mellouli (TUN) 7:35.27 2009 World Championships – Rome, Italy 3 Sun Yang (CHN) 7:38.57 2011 World Championships – Shanghai, China 4 Grant Hackett (AUS) 7:38.65 2005 World Championships – Montreal, Canada 5 Ian Thorpe (AUS) 7:39.16 2001 World Championships – Fukuoka, Japan 6 Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) 7:39.27 2019 World Championships – Gwangju, South Korea 7 Gabriele Detti (ITA) 7:40.77 2017 World Championships – Budapest, Hungary T-8 Henrik Christiansen (NOR) 7:41.28 2019 World Championships – Gwangju, South Korea T-8 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) 7:41.28 2021 Olympic Games – Tokyo, Japan 10 Lukas Märtens (GER) 7:41.43 2022 Stockholm Open – Stockholm, Sweden 11 Wojciech Wojdak (POL) 7:41.73 2017 World Championships – Budapest, Hungary 12 Florian Wellbrock (GER) 7:41.77 2021 Olympic Games – Tokyo, Japan 13 Ryan Cochrane (CAN) 7:41.86 2011 World Championships – Shanghai, China 14 Bobby Finke (USA) 7:41.87 2021 Olympic Games – Tokyo, Japan 15 David Aubry (FRA) 7:42.08 2019 World Championships – Gwangju, South Korea

In the race on Tuesday, Wellbrock nearly matched Märtens’ split on the back-half, as he pulled away from Austrian Felix Auboeck to finish second in 7:43.10.

The 400 splits for Märtens and Wellbrock were as follows:

Märtens – 3:51.98 / 3:49.45 = 7:41.43

Wellbrock – 3:53.42 / 3:49.68 = 7:43.10

Auboeck took third in 7:45.32, as those three men now sit 1-2-3 in the 2021-22 world rankings.

Märtens has been absolutely on fire over the last month and has now positioned himself as a legitimate gold medal threat in four different events at the upcoming World Championships.

In addition to today’s 800 free and his 1500 swim from last month, the 2021 Olympian also leads the 2021-22 world rankings in the 200 free (1:45.44) and 400 free (3:41.60), with the latter making him the eighth-fastest performer of all-time.