Italy Adds No New Names to Worlds Roster After Day 4 of Spring Championships

2022 ITALIAN SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Due to the faster-than-FINA-A-cut time standards set by the Italian Swimming Federation (FIN), no new swimmers were added to the 2022 Italian World Championship team at the conclusion of the 4th day of competition in Riccione.

FINA ‘A’ standards were achieved in the following events:

  • Men’s 100 Butterfly – 51.96
    • Piero Codia, 51.65
      • Italian Swimming Federation Worlds Cut: 51.10
  • Women’s 100 Backstroke – 1:00.59
  • Men’s 200 Backstroke – 1:58.07
  • Men’s 200 Freestyle – 1:47.06
  • Women’s 50 Freestyle – 25.04

*di Pietro swam a 24.97 in the prelims of the 50 freestyle, and a 25.10 in the evening finals. However, as she still won the evening finals race. Though this sounds promising for her, it still falls short of the standard set by Italian Swimming, which is a 24.60.

Silvia Scalia will likely add the 100 backstroke to her event lineup in Budapest now that she has achieved the FINA ‘A’ cut, but that is only because Scalia is already qualified for the team in the 50 backstroke. The same could be said for Marco de Tullio with the 200 freestyle, as he swam comfortably within the FINA ‘A’ cut in that event, and is already Worlds-qualified in the 400 freestyle. Until those events are officially added to Scalia’s and de Tullio’s lineups, Simona Quadarella remains the only swimmer to have achieved multiple berths on Italy’s 2022 World Championships team, having qualified in both the 800 and 1500 freestyles.

2022 ITALIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ROSTER UPDATE — THRU DAY 4

WOMEN

MEN

 

Notanyswimmer
31 minutes ago

They might as well just not send a team with those qualifying standards

