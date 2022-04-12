Jacob Whittle’s Coach Jamie Main Takes Lead Of Bath National Centre

British Swimming has revealed that longtime Derventio eXcel head coach Jamie Main will soon be taking over the reins as the new National Coach for Olympic swimming at the Bath National Centre.

In his current post as Head Coach of Derbyshire’s aforementioned squad since 2015, Main will join Bath National Centre Lead Coach David McNulty – Team GB’s Coach of theYear for 2021 – in the south-west of England, at a centre that produced eight medals at last summer’s Olympic Games.

Speaking about the appointment, British Swimming Olympic Swimming Head Coach Bill Furniss said: “Jamie will be a fantastic addition to what is a hugely successful programme at the Bath National Centre. He has a great track record for bringing swimmers through and developing them across a variety of strokes and distances.

“Working with David McNulty, we look forward to seeing what Jamie can bring to the Centre and the continued impact he can have on poolside for British Swimming.”

On his appointment, Main stated, “I’m feeling excited. It’s a privilege to be joining David and the world-class team down there. I’ve been part of four Olympic-medal-winning campaigns and worked with international swimmers for more than 20 years, so I’m looking forward to guiding a group towards success in Paris 2024 and LA 2028.

“The Bath National Centre offers athletes the very best training environment. Our job is to facilitate high performance every day to enable the swimmers to deliver when it counts, ultimately at the Olympic Games.

“The last seven years at Derventio Excel have been a time of challenge, finding solutions and then reaping the rewards. I’ve loved it.

“During tough times at the programme, we have coached swimmers to more than 30 national records, placed swimmers on numerous international teams and built a culture that inspires young people. I’ll take many cherished memories with me of the great people at DX and a team that never gave up through adversity. It’s certainly been a time in my career I’ll forever be grateful for and proud of what we’ve achieved.”

Main’s protege Whittle, just 17 years of age, qualified for Great Britain’s 2020 Olympic team. He placed 13th in the 100m free semi-finals in a time of 48.11.