City Of Glasgow’s Ian Wright Takes Up Scottish Swimming National Coach Post

The Scottish Swimming Federation has confirmed the appointment of Ian Wright as the organization’s National Coach as of August 9th. Wright will be replacing Alan Lynn, whom we revealed in February of this year would be leaving to take on the post of British Swimming’s Head of Performance Development.

Wright enters his new role after having held a number of positions in a coaching career that spans over 25 years, including Head Coach of Warrender Baths Club in Edinburgh and Head Coach at Hatfield, near London.

Saying goodbye to City of Glasgow Swim Team where he currently serves as Head Performance Coach, Wright said of his appointment, “I am really excited about the National Coach role and am already looking forward to taking up the post.

“That won’t be until August though, as I still have a job to do at Glasgow, coaching swimmers through to the summer meets and hopefully to the Commonwealth Games should they secure nominations and selections.

“Those who will be competing in Paris and the LA Games in 2028 are already swimming and most likely in development programmes. We know that the 2032 Games are being held in Queensland and athletes attending those Games will only be in swimming lessons at the moment, they’re the ones I’ll be looking out for in the coming years.

Scottish Swimming’s Director of Aquatics, Ally Whike, also commented, “Ian is an excellent appointment for Scottish Swimming. He is well-known and respected within the swimming community and brings with him a wealth of experience and success in developing strong club and performance programmes, guiding a number of athletes onto Commonwealth, European and Olympic Games teams. I am looking forward to him joining the Aquatics team later this year.”