Sarah Sjostrom Swims 53.15 100 FR to Close Out Stockholm Open, #2 in the World

2022 STOCKHOLM OPEN

  • April 9 to 12, 2022
  • Erikdalsbadet, Sweden
  • Long Course Meters (50 m)
On the final night of the 2022 Stockholm Open, we saw a very nearly Olympic caliber final in the men’s 800 free. It was headlined by Lukas Martens cracking the German Record with a blistering 7:41.43. The time is not only the top swim of the year, it would have been fast enough to win Gold at last summer’s Olympic Games. Martens also posted a negative split on the race, swimming 3:51.98 on the first 400, then coming home in 3:49.45.

Coming in 2nd was Florian Wellbrock, who happened to hold the German Record in the event before Martens broke it. Tonight, Wellbrock swam a 7:43.10, good for #2 in the world this year and just off the 7:42.68 he swam for 4th at the Olympics last summer. Another national record was broken by Felix Auboeck, who came in 3rd with a 7:45.32. That dipped under his previous Austrian Record, which he set last year.

Daniel Wiffen also got in on the record-breaking fun, swimming a 7:50.74 for 4th and a new Irish Record.

2021-2022 LCM Men 800 Free

LukasGER
Martens
04/12
7:41.43
2Florian
Wellbrock		GER7:43.1004/12
3Felix
Auboeck		AUT7:45.3204/12
4Gregorio
Paltrinieri		ITA7:46.0104/11
5Gabriele
Detti		ITA7:48.0704/11
Sprint superstar Sarah Sjostrom tore to a season best en route to winning the women’s 100 free, clocking a sizzling 53.15. The time stands as the #2 swim in the world this year, behind only the 53.13 Australia’s Shayna Jack swam in her return to racing last month. The World Record holder was out fast, splitting 25.46 on the first 50, putting her into the wall 0.66 seconds ahead of anyone else in the field.

2021-2022 LCM Women 100 Free

ShaynaAUS
Jack
03/04
53.13
2Sarah
Sjostrom		SWE53.1504/12
3Yang
Junxuan		CHN53.4209/24
4Mollie
O'Callaghan		AUS53.6703/04
5Kayla
Sanchez		CAN53.6804/08
In the women’s 100 breast, Sophie Hansson posted a season best of 1:06.72. She was out right with Ruta Meilutyte and Anastasia Gorbenko on the first 50, but came home faster than anyone else, pulling away to touch the wall first by 0.80 seconds. Meilutyte was 2nd in 1:07.52, while Gorbenko swam a 1:07.73 for 3rd.

Isabel Gose was dominant in the women’s 800 free, swimming an 8:29.31. She was out fast, splitting 4:11.94 on the first 400 (8:23.88 pace), but was unable to hold up at that pace through the final 400 of the swim. Gose has a 2022 best of 8:23.88 coincidentally, a time which she swam a few weeks ago.

OTHER TUESDAY EVENT WINNERS

  • Men’s 200 IM: Andreas Vazaios – 1:59.61
  • Women’s 200 Fly: Helena Bach – 2:09.65
  • Men’s 50 Free: Meiron Cheruti – 22.24
  • Men’s 50 Breast: Jorgen Scheie Brathen – 27.59

