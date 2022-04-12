NCAA Division I Schools To Start Paying Athletes for Academic Performance

University of Nebraska, University of Minnesota, and West Virginia University all recently announced that in the 2022-23 school year they will begin paying student-athletes for academic performance.

Since 2020, when the U.S Supreme Court upheld a federal court’s ruling that the NCAA was breaking antitrust laws by prohibiting paying athletes, programs like this have become more common. A survey done by ESPN this month of the 130 FBS-level schools found that 22 already had plans for these programs in place, with another 54 still considering if and how their bonus payments would work.

Schools can pay out academic bonuses of up to $5,980 per athlete, but how that money is doled out is not standardized. For example, Iowa State holds the bonus money aside for the athlete and pays it to them if they graduate. At Missouri, athletes receive $2,400 for reaching academic eligibility but need to hit a 3.5 GPA to receive the rest of their bonus.

How to pay athletes is the kind of decision the NCAA would typically make, but standardizing the program across all schools could be seen as a breach of antitrust law.

Neither Nebraska nor Minnesota announced details of how their bonus program would work, though Nebraska does expect to pay about $3 million in bonuses. This is on par with other schools’ budgets.

WVU however, set aside $1.5 million for their program. They plan to pay bonuses on an annual basis. They stipulated that the athlete must be “academically eligible and have a satisfactory student conduct record.” WVU also specified that an athlete can’t receive their bonus if they’re in the transfer portal.

There is also a discrepancy as to which athletes are eligible for the bonuses. While some schools pay any rostered athlete, some limit the bonuses to scholarship athletes only. Some schools are only paying athletes who play sports that bring in high revenue. Currently, Connecticut only gives academic bonuses to its men’s and women’s basketball teams. Again, neither Nebraska nor Minnesota released details on their plans.

For schools that have yet to announce academic bonus programs, there is potential for a situation where coaches are getting bonuses for their athletes’ academic performance, but the athletes are getting nothing.

Schools Paying Academic Bonuses