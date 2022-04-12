Former Towson Head Coach Jake Shrum Returns To UVA In Assistant Role

Jake Shrum will join the Virginia swimming & diving program as an assistant coach beginning in the 2022-23 season, head coach Todd DeSorbo announced Tuesday.

Shrum, a 2008 UVA grad, will return to his alma mater after spending the last six seasons as the head swimming and diving coach at Towson University. Prior to his time with Towson, Shrum also served as a volunteer assistant with Virginia.

Shrum will take over the assistant coaching position that has been held by Wes Foltz for the last six seasons at UVA. The reason for Foltz’s departure is unknown.

“The synergy of our staff is important to me, and the staff has been integral in our success the last five seasons,” Desorbo said.

“Jake will fit right in and help continue our drive for excellence. He was widely successful at Towson and the fact that he as head coaching experience at the mid-major level is invaluable. I started my coaching career at the mid-major level, in the same conference as Towson, and know that the experience gained at that level is a catalyst for success long term.

“Better yet, Jake is a great person and I’m looking forward to sharing the pool deck as well as many laughs. Beyond that, Jake is a UVA alum, he has already battled for the Hoos and I’m happy to welcome him home!”

UVA alum Jake Shrum returning as an assistant coach! #GoHoos “The synergy of our staff is important, and the staff has been integral in our success the last five seasons. Jake will fit right in and help continue our drive for excellence.” – Todd DeSorbohttps://t.co/Jqd1qvSoYq — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) April 12, 2022

Over the course of his six seasons with the Tigers, having joined them in May of 2015, Shrum helped lead both the men’s and women’s teams to new heights, including the men claiming their first-ever CAA Championship in 2020-21.

In 2021-22, Shrum coached Brian Benzing to NCAA honorable mention All-America honors with a 13th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke at the NCAA Championships.

On the women’s side, Shrum led Towson to a seventh-consecutive third-place finish at the CAA Championships in 2022, while the men’s team also placed third this past season.

During his time at UVA as a volunteer assistant, the Cavalier women won a pair of ACC titles and improved from an 11th-place finish at NCAAs in his first year up to a fifth-place finish in 2015.

Prior to UVA, Shrum spent six seasons as the head coach at Albermarle High School, winning Central Virginia High School Swimming Coach of the Year honors in 2013.

Shrum earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Virginia in 2008. As a student-athlete, he was a four-time varsity letter winner and was a member of three ACC Championship teams.