German Lukas Martens Swims A 3:41.60 400 Free, #8 Performer Of All Time

2022 Stockholm Open
- April 9 to 12, 2022
- Erikdalsbadet, Sweden
- Long Course Meters (50 m)
- Live Results
On the opening night of the 2022 Stockholm Open, German swimmer Lukas Martens swam a time of 3:41.60 in the 400 free. This time is the fastest a man has gone in the event since 2017, when Sun Yang dropped a 3:41.38 at FINA World Championships, and also marks the first time someone has been under 3:42 in the event since Yang in 2017.
With this time, Martens shoots up to the top of the world rankings this year, and also becomes the #8 performer of all time in the men’s 400 free.
All Time Top 8, Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle:
- Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
- Ian Thorpe, Australia – 3:40.08 (2002)
- Sun Yang, China – 3:40.14 (2012)
- Ous Mellouli, Tunisia – 3:41.11 (2009)
- Zhang Lin, China – 3:41.35 (2009)
- Park Tae Hwan, South Korea – 3:41.53 (2010)
- Mack Horton, Australia – 3:41.53 (2016)
- Lukas Martens, Germany – 3:41.60 (2022)
2021-2022 LCM Men 400 Free
Martens
3:41.60
|2
|Marco
De Tullio
|ITA
|3:44.47
|04/09
|3
|Lorenzo
Galossi
|ITA
|3:45.93
|04/09
|4
|Gabriele
Detti
|ITA
|3:46.12
|04/09
|5
|Daniel
Jervis
|GBR
|3:46.44
|04/05
Martens’ best time before today was a 3:44.86, from when he swam at German Olympic trials last year. He later finished twelfth at the Olympics with a time of 3:46.30. To gauge how he paced this swim, we compared his splits with his previous best time, as well as with the splits from his countrymate Paul Biedermann when he swam his 3:40.07 world record back in 2009.
Comparative Splits, Lukas Martens 2021 vs. Lukas Martens 2022 vs. Paul Biedermann 2009
|Lukas Martens, 2021 Olympic Trials
|Lukas Martens, 2022 Stockholm Open
|Paul Biedermann, 2009 World Championships
|100m
|55.16
|53.92
|54.42
|200m
|57.80
|56.60
|56.60
|300m
|56.80
|55.71
|56.15
|400m
|55.10
|55.37
|52.90
|Total
|3:44.86
|3:41.60
|3:40.07
Martens was actually nearly a second faster than world record pace on his first 300, going a 2:46.23 compared to Biedermann’s 2:47.17. However, Biedermann was over two seconds faster in his elusive final 100, which included closing in a scorching 25.77 last 50.
In addition to the 400, Martens also holds the top time in the world in the men’s 1500 free, when he dropped a time of 14:40.28 in the 1500 free two weeks ago.
Please take down your fellow countryman’s ridiculous World Record. In a way it will redeem Thorpe, as finally someone would have *actually* beaten his World Record (not by literally one one-hudredth with a supersuit).
OMG FINALLY. As much as I like to see tight races like the Olympics 400 free final, I equally enjoy someone stepping up and just completely destroy the field in a 3.40/3.41
Talk about out of nowhere. Became the favorite to claim the world title in this event. Seems like he could be even better in the 800 based off his 1500.
Edit: Hoping he takes a crack at Biedermann’s record later this year.
Biedermann came back 52.9!!????
His 400 free WR line is kinda like Ye Shiwen’s old 400 IM WR line lol
Did you watch the race? It was like he dove in at the 300. Crazy stupid
The suited records should just not count
I thought that his countryman Henning Mühlleitner would be the up and coming 400 freestyler after his excellent 3:43 last summer (Martens was 3:46.3 in Tokyo) Haven’t heard much from him lately? But wow, what a swim from Martens! Clearly the favorite for this summer.