German Lukas Martens Swims A 3:41.60 400 Free, #8 Performer Of All Time

by Yanyan Li 8

April 09th, 2022 Europe, International, News

2022 Stockholm Open

  • April 9 to 12, 2022
  • Erikdalsbadet, Sweden
  • Long Course Meters (50 m)
  • Live Results

On the opening night of the 2022 Stockholm Open, German swimmer Lukas Martens swam a time of 3:41.60 in the 400 free. This time is the fastest a man has gone in the event since 2017, when Sun Yang dropped a 3:41.38 at FINA World Championships, and also marks the first time someone has been under 3:42 in the event since Yang in 2017.

With this time, Martens shoots up to the top of the world rankings this year, and also becomes the #8 performer of all time in the men’s 400 free.

All Time Top 8, Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle:

  1. Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009)
  2. Ian Thorpe, Australia – 3:40.08 (2002)
  3. Sun Yang, China – 3:40.14 (2012)
  4. Ous Mellouli, Tunisia – 3:41.11 (2009)
  5. Zhang Lin, China – 3:41.35 (2009)
  6. Park Tae Hwan, South Korea – 3:41.53 (2010)
  7. Mack Horton, Australia – 3:41.53 (2016)
  8. Lukas Martens, Germany – 3:41.60 (2022)

2021-2022 LCM Men 400 Free

LukasGER
Martens
04/09
3:41.60
2Marco
De Tullio		ITA3:44.4704/09
3Lorenzo
Galossi		ITA3:45.9304/09
4Gabriele
Detti 		ITA3:46.1204/09
5Daniel
Jervis		GBR3:46.4404/05
View Top 22»

Martens’ best time before today was a 3:44.86, from when he swam at German Olympic trials last year. He later finished twelfth at the Olympics with a time of 3:46.30. To gauge how he paced this swim, we compared his splits with his previous best time, as well as with the splits from his countrymate Paul Biedermann when he swam his 3:40.07 world record back in 2009.

Comparative Splits, Lukas Martens 2021 vs. Lukas Martens 2022 vs. Paul Biedermann 2009

Lukas Martens, 2021 Olympic Trials Lukas Martens, 2022 Stockholm Open Paul Biedermann, 2009 World Championships
100m 55.16 53.92 54.42
200m 57.80 56.60 56.60
300m 56.80 55.71 56.15
400m 55.10 55.37 52.90
Total 3:44.86 3:41.60 3:40.07

Martens was actually nearly a second faster than world record pace on his first 300, going a 2:46.23 compared to Biedermann’s 2:47.17. However, Biedermann was over two seconds faster in his elusive final 100, which included closing in a scorching 25.77 last 50.

In addition to the 400, Martens also holds the top time in the world in the men’s 1500 free, when he dropped a time of 14:40.28 in the 1500 free two weeks ago.

In This Story

SwimElite99
7 seconds ago

Please take down your fellow countryman’s ridiculous World Record. In a way it will redeem Thorpe, as finally someone would have *actually* beaten his World Record (not by literally one one-hudredth with a supersuit).

Justhereforfun
7 minutes ago

OMG FINALLY. As much as I like to see tight races like the Olympics 400 free final, I equally enjoy someone stepping up and just completely destroy the field in a 3.40/3.41

PFA
11 minutes ago

Talk about out of nowhere. Became the favorite to claim the world title in this event. Seems like he could be even better in the 800 based off his 1500.

Edit: Hoping he takes a crack at Biedermann’s record later this year.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by PFA
Noah
13 minutes ago

Biedermann came back 52.9!!????

There's no doubt that he's tightening up
9 minutes ago

His 400 free WR line is kinda like Ye Shiwen’s old 400 IM WR line lol

Horninco
Reply to  Noah
6 minutes ago

Did you watch the race? It was like he dove in at the 300. Crazy stupid

SwimJon
4 minutes ago

The suited records should just not count

Negative Nora (they/them)
14 minutes ago

I thought that his countryman Henning Mühlleitner would be the up and coming 400 freestyler after his excellent 3:43 last summer (Martens was 3:46.3 in Tokyo) Haven’t heard much from him lately? But wow, what a swim from Martens! Clearly the favorite for this summer.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Negative Nora (they/them)
