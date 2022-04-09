German Lukas Martens Swims A 3:41.60 400 Free, #8 Performer Of All Time

2022 Stockholm Open

April 9 to 12, 2022

Erikdalsbadet, Sweden

Long Course Meters (50 m)

Live Results

On the opening night of the 2022 Stockholm Open, German swimmer Lukas Martens swam a time of 3:41.60 in the 400 free. This time is the fastest a man has gone in the event since 2017, when Sun Yang dropped a 3:41.38 at FINA World Championships, and also marks the first time someone has been under 3:42 in the event since Yang in 2017.

With this time, Martens shoots up to the top of the world rankings this year, and also becomes the #8 performer of all time in the men’s 400 free.

All Time Top 8, Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle:

Paul Biedermann, Germany – 3:40.07 (2009) Ian Thorpe, Australia – 3:40.08 (2002) Sun Yang, China – 3:40.14 (2012) Ous Mellouli, Tunisia – 3:41.11 (2009) Zhang Lin, China – 3:41.35 (2009) Park Tae Hwan, South Korea – 3:41.53 (2010) Mack Horton, Australia – 3:41.53 (2016) Lukas Martens, Germany – 3:41.60 (2022)

Martens’ best time before today was a 3:44.86, from when he swam at German Olympic trials last year. He later finished twelfth at the Olympics with a time of 3:46.30. To gauge how he paced this swim, we compared his splits with his previous best time, as well as with the splits from his countrymate Paul Biedermann when he swam his 3:40.07 world record back in 2009.

Comparative Splits, Lukas Martens 2021 vs. Lukas Martens 2022 vs. Paul Biedermann 2009

Lukas Martens, 2021 Olympic Trials Lukas Martens, 2022 Stockholm Open Paul Biedermann, 2009 World Championships 100m 55.16 53.92 54.42 200m 57.80 56.60 56.60 300m 56.80 55.71 56.15 400m 55.10 55.37 52.90 Total 3:44.86 3:41.60 3:40.07

Martens was actually nearly a second faster than world record pace on his first 300, going a 2:46.23 compared to Biedermann’s 2:47.17. However, Biedermann was over two seconds faster in his elusive final 100, which included closing in a scorching 25.77 last 50.

In addition to the 400, Martens also holds the top time in the world in the men’s 1500 free, when he dropped a time of 14:40.28 in the 1500 free two weeks ago.