Rafael Miroslaw Breaks German Record in the 100 Free at Berlin Swim Open

Berlin Swim Open

April 8-10, 2022

Long Course Meters (50m)

Full Meet Results

Rafael Miroslaw hit two World Championship qualification times and broke a German Record in the first two days of the Berlin Swim Open.

The meet, which is one of the last opportunities for Germans to qualify for the World Championships in their ‘open’ selection system, includes a portion of the country’s top swimmers, while others are swimming at the Stockholm Swim Open in Sweden.

Miroslaw has been the star through two days of competition in Berlin. First, on Friday, he swam 1:46.76 in the 200 free final to win. Earlier in the day, he swam 1:46.04 in prelims, which beat the requisite time to qualify for Worlds.

His previous best time in the event was a 1:48.69 from 2019.

Then, on Saturday, he followed it with a 47.92 in the prelims of the 100 free, breaking Marco di Carli‘s 48.24 from 2011 as the new German Record.

Splits Comparison

Old Record New Record Marco di Carli Rafael Miroslaw 50m 23.00 22.89 100m 25.24 25.03 Total Time 48.24 47.92

He again added time in finals, though his 48.16 there was still faster than the old German Record.

Only Great Britain’s Lewis Burras has been faster this year in the 100, swimming 47.88 at GB Trials earlier in the week. In 2022, only South Korean Hwang Sunwoo has been better in the 200 with a 1:45.79.

Miroslaw just completed his first season of training in the NCAA at Indiana University. There, he was the Big Ten Champion in the 200 free and finished 4th in the 100 free.

While Indiana had mixed results at the NCAA Championships, Miroslaw was one of their top performers: he swam a best time of 41.63 in prelims of the 100 free and placed 13th in the final, and was 1:32.11 in the 200 free prelims before finishing 10th in finals. That 100 free was a personal best time for him.

Miroslaw, who turns 21 this year, will next have to get over the hurdle of improving from prelims to finals at big meets: in his two finals at the NCAA Championships, plus his two this weekend in Germany, he has been slower in finals than in prelims.

Other Highlight Swims