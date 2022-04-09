2022 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Saturday’s prelims session will feature the 200 back, 400 IM, para 150 IM and para 200 IM. After winning the 200 IM on the first night of the meet, Sydney Pickrem has scratched the women’s 400 IM this morning. With Summer McIntosh swimming as well as she has been this week, it seems likely the Canadian Record holder will win the event tonight. That leaves one spot on the World Champs roster potentially up for grabs. Tessa Cieplucha and Bailey Andison are the most likely candidates to finish 2nd tonight, so that will be an interesting race to watch.

Kylie Masse will be looking to complete her sweep of the backstroke events tonight. The Canadian Record holder is the top seed in the women’s 200 back this morning by a little over a second. Taylor Ruck, who has finished 3rd in both the 100 free and 200 free, as well as 2nd in the 100 back, is the #2 seed. It appears to be a two-woman race in this event, as Masse and Ruck are seed well ahead of the rest of the field.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith, 2019

Canadian Record – 2:05.42, Kylie Masse , 2019

, 2019 FINA ‘A’ Standard – 2:11.08

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

Canadian Record – 1:56.96, Markus Thormeyer, 2019

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:58.07

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

World Record – 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu, 2016

Canadian Record – 4:29.12, Summer McIntosh, 2022

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 4:43.06

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

World Record – 4:03.84, Michael Phelps, 2008

Canadian Record – 4:11.41, Brian Johns, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 4:17.48

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S PARA 150 IM – PRELIMS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S PARA 150 IM – PRELIMS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S PARA 200 IM – PRELIMS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S PARA 200 IM – PRELIMS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: