2022 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

DAY 5 FINALS HEAT SHEET

Tonight, on the second to last day of Canadian trials, the 200 back and the 400 IM, as well as the para 150 IM and 200 IM will be raced.

Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck came as the top seeds in the women’s 200 back following prelims. The two of them both finaled in the Olympics last year in this event, which means we are probably going to be in for a battle between the two again tonight. In the women’s 400 IM, we will get to see 15-year-old superstar Summer McIntosh once again. She is racing in her fourth event out of five, and she previously won the 400 free, 200 free, and 200 fly earlier this meet. This February, she wowed us by going a new best time of 4:29.12, which made her the third-fastest performer in history in the event. While she was off that time this morning in prelims, swimming a time of 4:38.89, it was still good enough to win the heats by five seconds and puts her as the favorite to win tonight.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record – 2:03.35, Regan Smith , 2019

, 2019 Canadian Record – 2:05.42, Kylie Masse , 2019

, 2019 FINA ‘A’ Standard – 2:11.08

Podium:

The 200 back was a repeat of our 100 back podium, with reigning Olympic silver medalist Kylie Masse taking the win. It was close between her and Taylor Ruck, with Ruck actually being in the lead in the first 100, going out in a 1:02.87 compared to Masse’s 1:03.11. However, Masse was back in a 1:04.55, over two seconds faster than Ruck’s 1:06.76 back half, and had a body length over her to take the win. Both swimmers were under the FINA ‘A” cut, booking them a spot on the World team in the event.

Ingrid Wilm finished in a distant third, but had a very strong 1:06.29 back half to shave over a second off her previous best time of 2:12.76. Wilm previously finished third to Masse and Ruck in the 100 back.

Masse’s time is currently the fourth-fastest in the world, behind Regan Smith, Kaylee McKeown, and Claire Curzan.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

Canadian Record – 1:56.96, Markus Thormeyer , 2019

, 2019 FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:58.07

Podium:

Blake Tierney was leading the majority of this race, before Richie Stokes came charging home in a 29.82 on his last 50 to win the race. Stokes split 58.46/1:00.33 compared to Tierney’s 58.18/1:01.01, out splitting him by 0.69 on his back half. Although Stokes is a few tenths off of the FINA ‘A’ cut, he met the FINA ‘B’ selection standard, meaning that he could possibly qualify for the worlds team through out of Canada’s secondary qualification priorities.

Both Tierney and Stokes swam best times, with Stokes dropping over a second from his previous best of 1:59.49 and Tierney being a few tenths faster than his best time of 1:59.19.

Evangelos Makrygiannis went the fastest time overall, swimming to a 1:58.16 in the “B” final. He was not elligble for swimming in the “A” final because he is Greek and not Canadian.

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

World Record – 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu, 2016

Canadian Record – 4:29.12, Summer McIntosh, 2022

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 4:43.06

MEN’S 400 IM – FINALS

World Record – 4:03.84, Michael Phelps, 2008

Canadian Record – 4:11.41, Brian Johns, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 4:17.48

WOMEN’S PARA 150 IM – FINALS

WOMEN’S PARA 200 IM – FINALS

MEN’S PARA 200 IM – FINALS