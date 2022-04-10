2022 Canadian Trials Day 6 Prelims Scratch Report: McIntosh Scratches 800 Free

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

DAY 6 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The final day of the 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials is here, and we it, we have quite a few scratches to report. Sunday morning’s action includes the 200 breast, 50 free, and para 100 back. Timed finals of the women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free will also be swum, with the fastest heat of each taking place during tonight’s finals session.

Perhaps the most notable scratch of the day is 15-year-old Summer McIntosh, who was seeded 1st in the women’s 800 free, but scratched the event. That means that McIntosh’s meet is over. She won titles in the women’s 200 free, 400 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM this week, hitting the FINA ‘A’ cut in all 4 events. It’s unclear whether this means for McIntosh’s intentions with the event in terms of her World Championships schedule. With a personal best of 8:25.04, McIntosh could potentially be added to the World Champs roster in the event at a later date, provided two swimmers don’t go under the FINA ‘A’ cut today.

There were a few other notable scratches in the women’s 800 free. Emma O’Croinin, the #3 seed, has also pulled out of the race. Additionally, #10 seed Kenna Smallegange, who would have been pulled up to the fastest heat with McIntosh and O’Croinin scratching, has also scratched the event. This leave Katrina Bellio as the top seed in the event, entering at 8:38.12, just a hair off the FINA ‘A’ cut of 8:37.90.

200 IM champion Sydney Pickrem, who scratched the 400 IM on Saturday, has also scratched the women’s 200 breast today. Pickrem was the #2 seed, just behind top seed Kelsey Wog. The women’s 200 breast also saw #6 seed Bailey Herbert scratch the race. In the men’s 200 breast, #2 seed Gabe Mastromatteo won’t be competing. Graeme Aylward, the #8 seed, has also scratched.

Katerine Savard (#4) and Rebecca Smith (#7) have both scratched out of the women’s 50 free. The men’s 50 free saw #7 seed Stephen Calkins scratch.

The #5, #6, and #7 seeds in the men’s 1500, Patrick Hussey, Raben Dommann, and Ryley McRae, have also pulled out of the event.