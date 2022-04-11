Swimming Canada Releases Roster for 2022 Worlds and Commonwealth Games

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2022 Canadian Swimming trials, which served as a qualification meet for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth games, concluded last night. And while the official Commonwealth roster will not be ratified until later this month, Swimming Canada recently released their full roster for Worlds this summer and the swimmers nominated for Commonwealth Games

A total of 32 swimmers will be representing Canada at worlds, which includes 18 women and 14 men. In addition, 23 swimmers were nominated for the Commonwealth games because they made certain qualification criteria at this meet.

Here are the full qualification rules:

Canadian World Championship and Commonwealth Games Selection Procedures

New additions to the team from the final night of trials include Kelsey Wog, who won the 200 breast in a time of 2:24.87 and got under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 2:25.91. Yuri Kisil, who finished second in the 50 free with a time of 22.17, got under the FINA ‘A’ standard by 0.01 seconds to book him a ticket to worlds.

In addition, Kayla Sanchez and Josh Liendo added an additional event to their lineup when they both won the 50 free. Sanchez swam a time of 24.93, getting under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 25.04. Liendo put up an incredible 21.63 to break Brent Hayden‘s supersuited Canadian Record from 2009. Not only does Liendo’s time qualify him for worlds, but it also gets him under the Commonwealth Games ‘A’ cut as well.

Although Katrina Bellio missed the FINA ‘A’ standard in the 800 free, her time of 8:38.90 to win the event is good enough to meet Canada’s secondary standard of 8:43.08, rendering her a spot on the worlds team as well.

2022 CANADIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ROSTER – POOL:

2022 CANADIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ROSTER – OPEN WATER

Although the Commonwealth team has not been officially selected, here are the 23 swimmers that have been nominated for the games via selection standards.

While the Commonwealth Games roster is very similar to the worlds roster, there are a few changes. Notably, Taylor Ruck, the 2018 Commonwealth champion in the 200 free, was not nominated onto the team this year. In addition, Ella Jansen, who is not on the worlds roster, has been named onto the Commonwealths roster.

TEAM CANADA’s 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES NOMINEES: