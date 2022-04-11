Swimming Canada Releases Roster for 2022 Worlds and Commonwealth Games

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 5th-April 10th, 2022
- Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC
The 2022 Canadian Swimming trials, which served as a qualification meet for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth games, concluded last night. And while the official Commonwealth roster will not be ratified until later this month, Swimming Canada recently released their full roster for Worlds this summer and the swimmers nominated for Commonwealth Games
A total of 32 swimmers will be representing Canada at worlds, which includes 18 women and 14 men. In addition, 23 swimmers were nominated for the Commonwealth games because they made certain qualification criteria at this meet.
Here are the full qualification rules:
Canadian World Championship and Commonwealth Games Selection Procedures
New additions to the team from the final night of trials include Kelsey Wog, who won the 200 breast in a time of 2:24.87 and got under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 2:25.91. Yuri Kisil, who finished second in the 50 free with a time of 22.17, got under the FINA ‘A’ standard by 0.01 seconds to book him a ticket to worlds.
In addition, Kayla Sanchez and Josh Liendo added an additional event to their lineup when they both won the 50 free. Sanchez swam a time of 24.93, getting under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 25.04. Liendo put up an incredible 21.63 to break Brent Hayden‘s supersuited Canadian Record from 2009. Not only does Liendo’s time qualify him for worlds, but it also gets him under the Commonwealth Games ‘A’ cut as well.
Although Katrina Bellio missed the FINA ‘A’ standard in the 800 free, her time of 8:38.90 to win the event is good enough to meet Canada’s secondary standard of 8:43.08, rendering her a spot on the worlds team as well.
2022 CANADIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ROSTER – POOL:
|Name
|Club
|Coach
|Javier Acevedo
|MAC
|Andrew Miller
|Sophie Angus
|UNCAN
|Katie Robinson
|Jeremy Bagshaw
|ISC
|John Szarnek
|Katrina Bellio
|ESWIM
|Rob Novak
|Tessa Cieplucha
|MAC
|Matt Kredich
|James Dergousoff
|UL
|Patrick Paradis
|Abby Dunford
|UNCAN
|Ron Atike
|Collyn Gagne
|SFA
|Abderrahamane Tissira
|Ruslan Gaziev
|ESWIM
|Matt Bowe
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|CAMO
|Greg Arkhurst
|Patrick Hussey
|PCSC
|Mark Gangloff
|Yuri Kisil
|WS
|Ryan Mallette
|Finlay Knox
|SCAR
|Ryan Mallette
|Joshua Liendo
|NYAC
|Ryan Mallette
|Maggie MacNeil
|LAC
|Bottom, Mike
|Kylie Masse
|TSC
|Ryan Mallette
|Summer McIntosh
|ESWIM
|Ryan Mallette
|Rachel Nicol
|UCSC
|Mike Blondal
|Penny Oleksiak
|TSC
|Ryan Mallette
|Sydney Pickrem
|TSC
|Ryan Mallette
|Taylor Ruck
|SCAR
|Greg Meehan
|Kayla Sanchez
|AAC
|Ryan Mallette
|Katerine Savard
|CAMO
|Greg Arkhurst
|Rebecca Smith
|UCSC
|Mike Blondal
|Richie Stokes
|UCSC
|Mike Blondal
|Ingrid Wilm
|CASC
|Dave Johnson
|Kelsey Wog
|UM
|Vlastimil Cereny
2022 CANADIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ROSTER – OPEN WATER
|Name
|Club
|Coach
|Alex Axon
|MAC
|Sean Baker
|Katrina Bellio
|ESWIM
|Rob Novak
|Eric Brown
|PCSC
|Martin Gingras
|Abby Dunford
|UNCAN
|Ron Atiken
|Hau Li Fan
|UBCT
|Martyn Wilby
|Emma Finlin
|EKSC
|Paul Birmingham
|Eric Hedlin
|UVPCS
|Ryan Clousten
Although the Commonwealth team has not been officially selected, here are the 23 swimmers that have been nominated for the games via selection standards.
While the Commonwealth Games roster is very similar to the worlds roster, there are a few changes. Notably, Taylor Ruck, the 2018 Commonwealth champion in the 200 free, was not nominated onto the team this year. In addition, Ella Jansen, who is not on the worlds roster, has been named onto the Commonwealths roster.
TEAM CANADA’s 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES NOMINEES:
|Name
|Club
|Coach
|Javier Acevedo
|MAC
|Andrew Miller
|Sophie Angus
|UNCAN
|Katie Robinson
|Jeremy Bagshaw
|ISC
|John Szarnek
|Katrina Bellio
|ESWIM
|Rob Novak
|Eric Brown
|PCSC
|Martin Gingras
|Tessa Cieplucha
|MAC
|Matt Kredich
|James Dergousoff
|UL
|Patrick Paradis
|Collyn Gagne
|SFA
|Abderrahamane Tissira
|Ruslan Gaziev
|ESWIM
|Matt Bowe
|Mary-Sophie Harvey
|CAMO
|Greg Arkhurst
|Patrick Hussey
|PCSC
|Mark Gangloff
|Ella Jansen
|ESWIM
|Rob Novak
|Yuri Kisil
|WS
|Ryan Mallette
|Finlay Knox
|SCAR
|Ryan Mallette
|Joshua Liendo
|NYAC
|Ryan Mallette
|Maggie MacNeil
|LAC
|Bottom, Mike
|Kylie Masse
|TSC
|Ryan Mallette
|Summer McIntosh
|ESWIM
|Ryan Mallette
|Penny Oleksiak
|TSC
|Ryan Mallette
|Sydney Pickrem
|TSC
|Ryan Mallette
|Kayla Sanchez
|AAC
|Ryan Mallette
|Katerine Savard
|CAMO
|Greg Arkhurst
|Rebecca Smith
|UCSC
|Mike Blondal
Any news on why Ruck is absent from the Commonwealth roster? I didn’t scrutinize the selection criteria, but I have to think that her placing in the backstroke races and freestyle races (for relays) were more than adequate to be on the Commonwealth team. Is it possible that this was a personal decision for her, she decided to do Worlds but not Commonwealths?
My guess is that she chose not to go to CWs. With still working her way back from her ED and getting back to life at Stanford after several years of disruption, it’s not a bad idea to just have one focus for this summer and then settle back in at Stanford for her last year.