Swimming Canada Releases Roster for 2022 Worlds and Commonwealth Games

by Yanyan Li 2

April 11th, 2022 Canada, International, News

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2022 Canadian Swimming trials, which served as a qualification meet for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth games, concluded last night. And while the official Commonwealth roster will not be ratified until later this month, Swimming Canada recently released their full roster for Worlds this summer and the swimmers nominated for Commonwealth Games

A total of 32 swimmers will be representing Canada at worlds, which includes 18 women and 14 men. In addition, 23 swimmers were nominated for the Commonwealth games because they made certain qualification criteria at this meet.

Here are the full qualification rules:

Canadian World Championship and Commonwealth Games Selection Procedures

New additions to the team from the final night of trials include Kelsey Wog, who won the 200 breast in a time of 2:24.87 and got under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 2:25.91. Yuri Kisil, who finished second in the 50 free with a time of 22.17, got under the FINA ‘A’ standard by 0.01 seconds to book him a ticket to worlds.

In addition, Kayla Sanchez and Josh Liendo added an additional event to their lineup when they both won the 50 free. Sanchez swam a time of 24.93, getting under the FINA ‘A’ standard of 25.04. Liendo put up an incredible 21.63 to break Brent Hayden‘s supersuited Canadian Record from 2009. Not only does Liendo’s time qualify him for worlds, but it also gets him under the Commonwealth Games ‘A’ cut as well.

Although Katrina Bellio missed the FINA ‘A’ standard in the 800 free, her time of 8:38.90 to win the event is good enough to meet Canada’s secondary standard of 8:43.08, rendering her a spot on the worlds team as well.

2022 CANADIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ROSTER – POOL:

Name Club Coach
Javier Acevedo MAC Andrew Miller
Sophie Angus UNCAN Katie Robinson
Jeremy Bagshaw ISC John Szarnek
Katrina Bellio ESWIM Rob Novak
Tessa Cieplucha MAC Matt Kredich
James Dergousoff UL Patrick Paradis
Abby Dunford UNCAN Ron Atike
Collyn Gagne SFA Abderrahamane Tissira
Ruslan Gaziev ESWIM Matt Bowe
Mary-Sophie Harvey CAMO Greg Arkhurst
Patrick Hussey PCSC Mark Gangloff
Yuri Kisil WS Ryan Mallette
Finlay Knox SCAR Ryan Mallette
Joshua Liendo NYAC Ryan Mallette
Maggie MacNeil LAC Bottom, Mike
Kylie Masse TSC Ryan Mallette
Summer McIntosh ESWIM Ryan Mallette
Rachel Nicol UCSC Mike Blondal
Penny Oleksiak TSC Ryan Mallette
Sydney Pickrem TSC Ryan Mallette
Taylor Ruck SCAR Greg Meehan
Kayla Sanchez AAC Ryan Mallette
Katerine Savard CAMO Greg Arkhurst
Rebecca Smith UCSC Mike Blondal
Richie Stokes UCSC Mike Blondal
Ingrid Wilm CASC Dave Johnson
Kelsey Wog UM Vlastimil Cereny

2022 CANADIAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ROSTER – OPEN WATER

Name Club Coach
Alex Axon MAC Sean Baker
Katrina Bellio ESWIM Rob Novak
Eric Brown PCSC Martin Gingras
Abby Dunford UNCAN Ron Atiken
Hau Li Fan UBCT Martyn Wilby
Emma Finlin EKSC Paul Birmingham
Eric Hedlin UVPCS Ryan Clousten

Although the Commonwealth team has not been officially selected, here are the 23 swimmers that have been nominated for the games via selection standards.

While the Commonwealth Games roster is very similar to the worlds roster, there are a few changes. Notably, Taylor Ruck, the 2018 Commonwealth champion in the 200 free, was not nominated onto the team this year. In addition, Ella Jansen, who is not on the worlds roster, has been named onto the Commonwealths roster.

TEAM CANADA’s 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES NOMINEES:

Name Club Coach
Javier Acevedo MAC Andrew Miller
Sophie Angus UNCAN Katie Robinson
Jeremy Bagshaw ISC John Szarnek
Katrina Bellio ESWIM Rob Novak
Eric Brown PCSC Martin Gingras
Tessa Cieplucha MAC Matt Kredich
James Dergousoff UL Patrick Paradis
Collyn Gagne SFA Abderrahamane Tissira
Ruslan Gaziev ESWIM Matt Bowe
Mary-Sophie Harvey CAMO Greg Arkhurst
Patrick Hussey PCSC Mark Gangloff
Ella Jansen ESWIM Rob Novak
Yuri Kisil WS Ryan Mallette
Finlay Knox SCAR Ryan Mallette
Joshua Liendo NYAC Ryan Mallette
Maggie MacNeil LAC Bottom, Mike
Kylie Masse TSC Ryan Mallette
Summer McIntosh ESWIM Ryan Mallette
Penny Oleksiak TSC Ryan Mallette
Sydney Pickrem TSC Ryan Mallette
Kayla Sanchez AAC Ryan Mallette
Katerine Savard CAMO Greg Arkhurst
Rebecca Smith UCSC Mike Blondal

 

2
canadaman11
9 minutes ago

Any news on why Ruck is absent from the Commonwealth roster? I didn’t scrutinize the selection criteria, but I have to think that her placing in the backstroke races and freestyle races (for relays) were more than adequate to be on the Commonwealth team. Is it possible that this was a personal decision for her, she decided to do Worlds but not Commonwealths?

ScovaNotiaSwimmer
Reply to  canadaman11
1 second ago

My guess is that she chose not to go to CWs. With still working her way back from her ED and getting back to life at Stanford after several years of disruption, it’s not a bad idea to just have one focus for this summer and then settle back in at Stanford for her last year.

