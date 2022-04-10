2022 Canadian Swimming Trials: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

DAY 6 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The last prelims session of the 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials is here. In this session, we’ll see prelims of the 200 breast and 50 free, plus the para 100 back. There were a lot of scratches to report this morning, the biggest of which was 15-year-old Summer McIntosh scratching the women’s 800 free, which is being swum in a timed finals format today. McIntosh was the top seed, leaving Katrina Bellio as the new top seed. She’ll be racing tonight, however.

Kayla Sanchez is the top seed in the women’s 50 free today by a considerable margin. Sanchez won the 100 free earlier in the meet and will be looking for her 2nd title of the meet tonight.

WOMEN’S PARA 100 BACK – PRELIMS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Shelby Newkirk (LASER), SB5 – 1:21.93 Aurelie Rivard (CNQ), SB9 – 1:12.44 Katie Cosgriffe (BAD), SB9 – 1:12.88 Danny Dorris (CNBO), SB9 – 1:26.28 Camille Berube (NG), SB6 – 1:26.96 Amma Van Dyk (GHAC), SB14 – 1:14.93 Marina (BRANT), SB14 – 1:15.13 Arianna Hunsicker (UL), SB9 – 1:17.66

MEN’S PARA 100 BACK – PRELIMS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Alexander Elliot (CNQ), SB9 – 1:04.23 Tyson MacDonald (ROW), SB14 – 1:18.15 Zach Zona (NHAC), SB7 – 1:18.15 Felix Cowan (SAMAK), SB8 – 1:18.30 Connor Bissett (OSC), SB14 – 1:13.33 Gabriel Martel (BBF), SB11 – 1:32.65

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

World Record – 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker , 2021

, 2021 Canadian Record – 2:20.12, Annamay Pierse, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 2:25.91

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

World Record – 2:06.12, Anton Chupkov, 2019

Canadian Record – 2:08.84, Mike Brown, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 2:10.32

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

World Record – 23.67, Sarah Sjostrom, 2017

Canadian Record – 24.26, Taylor Ruck, 2018

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 25.04

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 FREE – PRELIMS

World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo, 2009

Canadian Record – 21.73, Brent Hayden, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 22.18

Top 8 Qualifiers: