Josh Liendo Cracks Canadian Record with 21.63 50 Free, #1 Time in the World

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

DAY 6 FINALS HEAT SHEET

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record – 20.91, Cesar Cielo, 2009

Canadian Record – 21.73, Brent Hayden, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 22.18

PODIUM:

At just 19 years old, Josh Liendo won a pair of titles at the 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials this past week. The sprint freestyle and butterflier won both the 100 free and 50 free, qualifying for Canada’s World Championships team in both.

Tonight, he roared to victory in the men’s 50 free final, getting out to a better start than anyone else in the field, and pulling away from the very beginning of the race. He won the title in 21.63 tonight, marking a new Canadian Record. The previous record was held by Canadian sprint legend Brent Hayden, who coincidentally just announced his retirement in the last couple weeks. Breaking a Brent Hayden record carries a lot of weight in Canadian swimming, as Hayden is hands down the nation’s best male sprinter in history. While Hayden’s best event was the 100 free, he was still an accomplished 50 freestyler, winning Commonwealth Games Gold in 2010, and Pan Pacs Bronze in 2006 and 2010.

For Liendo, the swim wasn’t just a Canadian Record, it makes him the fastest swimmer in the world this year. It should be noted that he didn’t shave for this meet, which would indicate he could go faster at World Championships and/or the Commonwealth Games this summer.

Comparing his race tonight to the highest level international meets, his time would have earned him 5th at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. At the most recent World Championships (2019), the time would have been good for 7th. It would be a huge step forward for Canada in the event if Liendo is in finals at the World Champs this summer, swimming for a medal. On that note, Swimming Canada has reason to celebrate tonight, as Yuri Kisil made it in under the FINA ‘A’ cut as well, meaning Canada will have two men in the 50 free in Budapest.