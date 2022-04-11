Luka Mijatovic Swims 4:13.57 SCY 400 IM on Final Day of Far Westerns, #7 11-12

2022 Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Champs

April 7-10, 2022

Morgan Hill Aquatics Center, Morgan Hill, CA

Hosted by QuickSilver Swimming and Pacific Swimming

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2022 Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Champs”

On the final day of the 2022 Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Championships in Morgan Hill, CA, Pleasanton Seahawks 12-year-old Luka Mijatovic had one more phenomenal swim in the tank. Mijatovic tore to victory in the 11-12 boys 400 IM, speeding to a new personal best of 4:13.57. The swim brings Mijatovic up to #7 all-time in the 11-12 boys age group.

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 4:07.81 Josh Zuchowski 2017 FL Dolfin Elite Showcase 2 4:09.60 Trevan Valena 2020 IN IA Tim Welsh Invitational 3 4:11.17 Nick Silverthorn 2008 PC PASA SCY INVITE 4 4:12.76 Ryan Murphy 2008 FL Spring SR Championships 5 4:13.30 Destin Lasco 2014 MA GAAC May Meet 6 4:13.38 Curtis Ogren 2009 ST 19-02 TXLA New Years 7 4:13.57 Luka Mijatovic 2022 Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Champs 8 4:13.68 Richard Poplawski 2019 NJS SCAR TYR Open 9 4:14.65 Jarrett Payne 2019 OH CM SC Champ Qualifier 10 4:14.68 Thomas Heilman 2019 NC YOTA Arena Capital Classic

Mijatovic was particularly great on backstroke and freestyle in the race tonight, splitting 1:04.39 on backstroke and 57.32 on freestyle.

Another 12-year-old, Santa Clara Swim Club’s Shareef Elaydi, won two more events on the final night of the meet. Elaydi first took the 11-12 boys 50 free, swimming a 23.45. That marked a new personal best by 0.22 seconds. He would then go on to win the 11-12 boys 100 breast in 1:03.55, marking another personal best, this time by 0.47 seconds.

9-year-old Blake Farrell (BCP) won the 10&under boys 50 fly, speeding to a new personal best of 29.69. His previous best was 31.74, marking a huge 2.05-second improvement for Farrell. Coincidentally, the fastest 9-year-old all-time in the boys 50 fly is Luka Mijatovic, who swam a 28.20.

In the 11-12 boys 200 fly, Morgan Wendler (Terrapins Swim Club), an 11-year-old, clocked a 2:05.70 to win, taking 3.60 seconds off his personal best.

Kelsey Zhang, a Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics 14-year-old, won the girls 13-14 200 fly, swimming a 1:59.66. She was a touch faster in prelims, posting a 1:59.23. Zhang has a personal best of 1:57.84 in the event.

15-year-old Kaydence Bispo (RA) won the girls 15&over 50 free, swimming a new personal best of 23.28.