Men’s, Women’s Water Polo Fields Set for 2022 World Championships in Budapest

Press Release Courtesy: FINA

LAUSANNE (Switzerland) – Sixteen men’s and women’s water polo national teams from 22 nations countries will be vying for the global titles in Hungary, with the Italian men and the USA women both back to defend the FINA World Championship titles they won in Gwangju (KOR) in 2019.

The American women come in on a historic run of success, having won the previous three FINA World Championship water polo titles (Kazan 2015, Budapest 2017, Gwangju 2019) as well as the past three Olympic gold medals (London 2012, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020). In Budapest, the USA women will be vying for their record-extending seventh water polo world championship title.

The Italian men come into the 2022 edition of the FINA World Championships looking for their record-extending fifth water polo win at the showcase global event.

“The FINA World Championships is just around the corner and we’re ready to come together, compete, and begin this new journey as a team,” said Maggie Steffens, 2021 FINA Women’s Water Polo Player of the Year. “The opportunity to play amongst the best and against the best is a true privilege, and we look forward to making the most of each opportunity to do just so as Team USA.”

Added USA attacker Emily Ausmus said after the Americans finished third in the FINA Women’s Intercontinental Cup: “The FINA World Championships is coming and we’re ready to play for the title. We’ll bring our best team and I hope to be on that team and extend our run of success. I’m looking forward to that and playing with our amazing team because the USA always brings their best.”

While the USA men’s and women’s water polo teams came into the year pre-qualified for the 19th FINA World Championships with their performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, other teams earned their place in Budapest through their play in the FINA Water Polo World League 2022.

Brazil was one team that capitalized on its chance to qualify for the upcoming FINA World Championships with both their men’s and women’s teams making it to Budapest through the FINA Water Polo World League Intercontinental Cup tournaments held in mid-March in Lima, Peru.

“We’re super excited. We achieved our goal to qualify for both the FINA World Championships and the Super League Final by beating Cuba and Argentina,” said Rafael Real Vergara after helping the Brazilian men’s side finish third place in Lima. “We’re really happy and we’re ready for Budapest. We’re going to prepare for this in the best way through to the World League and into Budapest.”

The Official Draw for the Men’s and Women’s Water Polo Tournaments of the 19th FINA World Championships will take place in the Hungarian capital city of Budapest on 12 April 2022 at 18:45 CET. FINA will live stream the draw here.

Women’s Water Polo Tournament | Seeding

Line 1 USA ESP HUN AUS Line 2 NED CAN BRA GRE Line 3 ARG ITA FRA NZL Line 4 KAZ COL THA RSA

Men’s Water Polo Tournament | Seeding