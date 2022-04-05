ALL THE LINKS (& Selection Procedures) To Follow the 2022 Canadian Swim Trials

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

The 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials begin on Tuesday, April 5th in Victoria on the country’s west coast.

That means the 9:30 AM/6:00 PM local schedule will begin 12:30PM/9:00PM Eastern time, which is the home time zone for many of the country’s top swimmers.

No spectators or time trials are being allowed at this year’s meet. That means that everyone will be left to watch online.

Full Livestream Schedule

Times:

Tuesday-Sunday Prelims: 12:30 PM ET

Tuesday-Sunday Finals: 9:00 PM ET

World Championship Selection Standards

Priority 1:

Fastest available eligible swimmer(s) who achieves the FINA ‘A’ standard in each event, up to a maximum of two swimmers per event

Priority 2:

The top four eligible swimmers in the 100 free and 200 free, inclusive of those in priority 1, will be selected

Priority 3:

In events where no FINA ‘A’ standard has been achieved, the fastest placed eligible swimmer, provided they have obtained the Swimming Canada “secondary qualification standard,” will be selected

Priority 4:

Any remaining spots to fill medley and mixed medley relays can be made at the discretion of the High Performance Director.

Priority 5:

The High Performance Director can fill in any other spots he wishes at his discretion

Standards:

FINA “A” Standards (Maximum 2 per event) + Secondary Standards (Maximum 1 per event, if no “A” standards)

Commonwealth Games Selection Priorities

Priority 1:

At the end of the Trials, all ‘A’ standard swims will be combined and inserted into the FINA World Rankings as they stood at December 231, 2021. Swimmers will be nominated in order to a maximum of 1 swimmer per event, up to 12 total, and a maximum of 8 swimmers per gender, based on their ranking

Priority 2:

High Performance Director nominates swimmers to relay events up to the maximum team size of 23 swimmers (inclusive of those nominated in Priority 1)

Priority 3:

In all remaining individual events, swimmers with Swimming Canada Commonwealth Games ‘B’ Time Standards will be listed in rank order based on their placement in the 2021 FINA World Rankings. Swimmers will then be chosen up to the team size of 23.

Priority 4:

If any slots are remaining (which is unlikely), the High Performance Director will nominate athletes at his discretion up to the team size of 23 swimmers.

Commonwealth Games Times Standards