Washington State HS State Champ Florence Lo is Headed to Occidental for 2022-23

Florence Lo of Bellingham Bay Swim Team, in Bellingham, Washington, has committed to Occidental College for the 2022-23 season.

“I’m super excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Occidental College! I could not be more thankful for my coaches, friends, and family for always supporting me. I can’t wait to spend the next 4 years in Los Angeles with such an awesome team! Go Tigers!!”

Lo has been swimming for 13 years, 11 of those with Bellingham Bay Swim Team where she is a team record-holder in various events. She is a senior at Sehome High School with a 4.0 GPA.

At the 2021 Washington High School 2A State Swimming and Diving Championships, she won the 100 breast in a dramatic comeback, outsplitting her opponent by 1.6 over the second half of the race to win by .19 with 1:06.60. She was runner-up in the 100 fly (59.00), swam breast on the third-place 200 medley relay (30.76), and anchored the third-place 400 free relay (55.41).

Occidental competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference under the direction of head coach Haley Mitchell. The Tigers finished fourth out of nine teams in the women’s meet at this year’s conference championships. Lo’s best times would have scored in the A finals of the 100 breast and 200 breast and the B finals of the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:05.87

100 fly – 58.33

200 breast – 2:26.11

200 IM – 2:10.62

