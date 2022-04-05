Finnish National Record-holder Luukas Vainio Verbals to Wisconsin for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



Luukas Vainio from the Helsinki suburb of Espoo, Finland, has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wisconsin beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin. The great coaching and facilities made it the perfect place to continue my athletic and academic careers. I want to thank my coaches, family and friends for everything during my swimming career. On Wisconsin!”

A high school junior at Kuninkaantien Lukio in Espoo, Vainio does his year-round swimming with Cetus Espoo and specializes in mid-distance freestyle. He represented Finland at 2021 European Junior Championships in Rome last summer, swimming the 50/100/200 free and 50/100 fly.

At the 2021 Finnish Short Course Championships last December, he won the Men’s Open 200 free (1:48.02) and was crowned both Junior National Champion and Senior National Champion. He was the silver medalist in the Men’s Open 400 free (by .01 with 3:50.09) and he earned gold on a Junior 4×100 free relay.

Vainio owns two Finnish Junior National records and is a National record-holder as a member of the 4×100 and 4×200 free relays.

His best SCM times (converted to SCY) include:

SCM 100 Free – 48.99 (44.13)

SCM 200 Free – 1:47.21 (1:36.58)

SCM 400 Free – 3:50.09 (4:22.95)

Vainio will join Lance Swanepoel in the Wisconsin class of 2027. His converted times would already score at B1Gs in the B finals of the 200 free and the 500 free. He will overlap with Jacob Newmark, Nico Butera, and Yigit Aslan.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.