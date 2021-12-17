U.S. Open Qualifier Lance Swanepoel Makes Verbal Commitment to Wisconsin

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lance Swanepoel, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Ankeny, Iowa, has verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin for the 2023-24 school year and beyond.

“The moment I stepped on campus in Madison, I knew it was the place for me. Coach Yuri, Coach Trevor and Coach Erik were awesome. I connected immediately with the team and the facilities were amazing. On, Wisconsin!”

A junior at Ankeny High School, Swanepoel does his year-round swimming at Greater Des Moines YMCA and recently competed at Speedo Winter Juniors-West where he swam the 100 fly and 200 fly and finaled in both events (20th/23rd). He also contributed the butterfly leg (47.79) to the DSMY 400 medley relay that finished on the podium in their place. (Also on that relay were Arizona State commit Asher Havenhill, Indiana commit Drew Reiter, and Kentucky commit AJ Abram.) Swanepoel left the meet with PBs in all five of his best events (50/100/200 free and 100/200 fly).

In high school swimming, Swanepoel was the runner-up in the 100 fly at both the 2020 and 2021 Iowa High School Boys’ Swimming and Diving state meets. As a sophomore last season, he went 49.34 in the fly and 1:40.95 in the 200 free, for a fourth-place finish. He also anchored the 200 and 400 free relays (20.65/46.39), bringing home Ankeny’s first two state relay titles.

This summer he competed at West Fargo Futures and finished fourth in the 200 fly (2:05.94) and eighth in the 100 fly (56.62). Both were lifetime bests, as was his 200 free (1:55.62).

Swanepoel will suit up for the Badgers in the fall of 2023. The entire current Wisconsin butterfly group will have graduated (Wes Jekel, Drew Nixdorf, Erik Gessner, Dylan Delaney, Frank Niziolek, Ryan Zelen, and Constantin Bensch) so he will be in a position to add significant value.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 48.09

200 fly – 1:48.98

200 free – 1:40.27

100 free – 46.09

50 free – 21.25

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.