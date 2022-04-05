2022 Brazil Trophy: Conceicao Cracks Brazilian Record with 1:07.12 100 Breast

2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy

The first finals session of the 2022 Brazil Trophy saw a handful of FINA ‘A’ cuts achieved. In the women’s 100 breast, Jhennifer Conceicao roared to a new Brazilian Record of 1:07.12 to grab a decisive victory. Not only was a performance a new national record and personal best, Conceicao cleared the FINA ‘A’ standard of 1:07.43 in the event, earning her a spot on Brazil’s World Championships roster. Conceicao used her speed on the front half of the race, getting out to a 31.32 start on the first 50 of the race.

In the men’s 400 free, Guilherme Costa downed the Championship Record, swimming to a 3:47.42 for his fastest time of the year so far. Fernando Scheffer, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Bronze medalist in the 200 free, came in 2nd tonight with a 3:48.13. Scheffer just dipped under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 3:48.15, meaning both Costa and Scheffer have qualified to swim the event at the World Champs this summer. Notably, both Costa and Scheffer were already qualified for Brazil’s World Champs roster by virtue of qualifying for an Olympic final last summer. Scheffer was already on the roster in the 200 free, while Costa is already slated to race the 800 free.

In a great race, Felipe Silva and Joao Gomes went head-to-head in the men’s 100 breast, with Silva edging out Gomes at the finish, clocking a 59.88. Gomes matched his prelims time of 1:00.01 for 2nd. Unfortunately, both men were just off the FINA ‘A’ time of 59.75, which they needed in order to qualify for World Champs.

Viviane Jungblut roared to victory in the women’s 400 free, cracking 4:10 with a 4:09.52. Incredibly, Jungblut negative split the race, swimming a 2:05.02 on the first 200, which put her in 3rd, although she would go on to win the race by 4 seconds. Jungblut came in well under the FINA ‘A’ cut, and nearly took down the Brazilian Record in the process. The national record stands at 4:09.41.

In an epic performance, 17-year-old Stephan Steverink stormed to victory in the 400 IM, dropping 10 seconds from prelims to blast a 4:16.44. That swim brought Steverink in 1 second under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 4:17.48, earning the youngster a spot of the World Champs roster. He was exceptional on the back half of the race tonight, splitting 1:11.40 on breaststroke and a blistering 57.63 on freestyle. Brandonn Almeida beat his prelims performance by 4 seconds, but fell short of the ‘A’ cut, touching 2nd in 4:18.84.

Swimming a tough double of both the 400 free and 400 IM, Gabrielle Goncalves won the latter, posting a 4:46.44. The time comes in 10 seconds under her prelims swim of 4:56.36, but Goncalves was still well off the FINA ‘A’ standard of 4:40.06, meaning Brazil won’t have a representative in the event at Worlds this summer.