2022 Brazil Trophy Day 6: Gus Borges Punches Ticket to Worlds with 22.00 50 FR

2022 BRAZIL SWIMMING TROPHY

The final night of the 2022 Brazil Trophy took place tonight in Rio de Janeiro, featuring finals of the 50 free, 200 IM, and the men’s 1500 free. In the men’s 50 free, Gus Borges sped to a 22.00, chipping a sizable 0.33 seconds off his prelims swim. With the performance, Borges also dipped under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 22.18, punching his ticket to the World Championships in the event. Unfortunately, runner-up Lucas Peixoto touched in 22.19, just 0.01 seconds off the ‘A’ standard.

In the men’s 1500 free, Brazilian Record holder Guilherme Costa sped to a 15:06.91, touching first by 8 seconds. After qualifying for the World Championships in the 400 free and 800 free, Costa was just off the FINA ‘A’ cut of 15:04.64. Costa holds the Brazilian Record at 14:55.49, a time which he swam in 2019. While Costa has been thriving in the 400 and 800 recently (both personal bests are from 2021), he hasn’t been able to get back to that 1500 time in the past 3 years.

Caio Pumputis swam a brilliant race to win the men’s 200 IM, swimming a tough front half to stay with the lead pack, then using his superior breaststroke speed to rocket into the lead going into the final 50. Pumputis swam 1 :59.02, a bit off his personal best, but still under the FINA ‘A’ cut, earning him another World Championships berth. Vini Lanza came in 2nd, swimming a 1:59.79, which is unfortunately 0.03 seconds off the ‘A’ cut of 1:59.76.

In an incredibly close call, Lorrane Ferreira won the women’s 50 free in 25.04, matching the FINA ‘A’ cut. The swim was 0.2 seconds off Ferreira’s best, but she made the World Championships qualifying standard by the slimmest or margins. Graciele Amaral had a great swim to finish 2nd, posting a 25.30, which was 0.40 seconds faster than her prelims performance.

Nathalia Almeida won the women’s 200 IM in 2:14.74, taking nearly 3 seconds off her prelims swim. She was out fast, splitting 1:02.01 on the first 100 to establish a 1.65-second lead over the field at the halfway point.