Watch: Gonche’s 51.60 100 Fly, More Race Videos from Brazil Trophy Day 5 Finals

2022 BRAZIL SWIMMING TROPHY

Below, you’ll find race videos from day 5 finals of the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy. This session included the men’s 100 fly, women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 back, women’s 800 free, and the 4×100 free relays. All videos in this post come from the Time Brasil YouTube channel.

Perhaps the top race of the night was the men’s 100 fly final, which happened to come first. 3 men, Matheus Gonche, Vini Lanza, and Kayky Mota all swam under 52 seconds, all also coming in under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 51.96. You can watch Gonche clock a 51.60, good for 9th in the World this year (at the time we posted this article).

Brazil also saw a pair of World Championships qualifiers in the women’s 800 free final, with Brazilian Record holder Viviane Jungblut leading the way in 8:30.84. Runner-up Gabrielle Goncalves, who finished in 8:35.29, also came in well under the ‘A’ cut.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE

MEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY