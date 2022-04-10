Watch: Gonche’s 51.60 100 Fly, More Race Videos from Brazil Trophy Day 5 Finals

2022 BRAZIL SWIMMING TROPHY
- April 4-10, 2022
- Maria Lenk Water Park, Rio de Janeiro
- LCM (50m)
- Live Stream
- Live Results
- 2022 FINA ‘A’ Cuts
Below, you’ll find race videos from day 5 finals of the 2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy. This session included the men’s 100 fly, women’s 100 fly, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 back, women’s 800 free, and the 4×100 free relays. All videos in this post come from the Time Brasil YouTube channel.
Perhaps the top race of the night was the men’s 100 fly final, which happened to come first. 3 men, Matheus Gonche, Vini Lanza, and Kayky Mota all swam under 52 seconds, all also coming in under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 51.96. You can watch Gonche clock a 51.60, good for 9th in the World this year (at the time we posted this article).
Brazil also saw a pair of World Championships qualifiers in the women’s 800 free final, with Brazilian Record holder Viviane Jungblut leading the way in 8:30.84. Runner-up Gabrielle Goncalves, who finished in 8:35.29, also came in well under the ‘A’ cut.