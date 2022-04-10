Three Men Get Under 23 In The 50 Free On Final Night Of Belarusian Champs

2022 BELARUSIAN OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

April 5-9, 2022

Brest, Belarus

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Television Information

Live Results

On the final day of the 2022 Belarusian Open Swimming Championships, a battle broke out in the 50 freestyle between Alexander Frolov, Ruslan Skamaroshka, and Anton Latkin. Three of them managed to dip under 23 seconds in the event but it was Frolov who had the upper hand with a 22.82.

He out-touched Skamaroshka who posted a 22.90, getting within 0.05 seconds of his lifetime best. Skamaroshka was racing on the heels of his 100 freestyle victory a few nights ago. Skamaroshka put up a 48.96 in that event to trail the Belarusian record by 0.06.

The Belarusian record in this event is a 22.22, which Yauhen Tsurkin hit back in 2015. Anton Latkin rounded out the 50 freestyle podium with a 22.97, while Dmitry Shulga was right behind with a 23.01.

Olympic breaststroker and national record-holder Ilya Shymanovich was absent from the 100 breaststroke final here, having previously picked up wins in the 50 and 200 breaststrokes. In Shymanovich’s absence, no one in the field managed to crack a minute.

Anton Knyshau had the quickest swim with a 1:02.81 to out-swim Nick Fereshtian‘s 1:02.99. Heading into the meet Knyshau held a PB of 1:03.16 in the event and he swam a 1:03.82 in the semi-final before breaking 1:03 for the first time in the final. Fereshtian was a 1:02.99, which exactly matched his lifetime best time from 2021.

In the women’s 100 breast, Alina Zmushka took gold by roughly three seconds with a 1:07.77. That was slightly slower than her swim at the Tokyo Games where she posted a 1:07.58 for 21st overall. Zmushka holds the national record in this event at a 1:06.62 from the 2021 Belarusian Championships.

Anastasia Shkurdai wrapped up her meet with a 4:18.24 victory in the women’s 400 freestyle. She beat silver medalist Alysya Akinchits who swam a 4:20.00. Shkurdai has collected a number of wins across the 5 days of the meet including the 200 backstroke (2:11.12), the 4×200 freestyle relay, and a silver in the 100 fly (58.50).

Other day 5 champions included Grigori Pekarski in the men’s 100 butterfly (51.95) (beating his former PB of 52.65), Maria Gomonova in the women’s 100 back (1:05.58), Anastasia Kuleshova in the women’s 50 fly (25.89), and Konstantin Kurochkin in the men’s 400 IM (4:28.49).