Luka Mijatovic Clocks 4:43.12 500 FR on Day 3 of Far Westerns, #3 11-12 Boy

2022 Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Champs

April 7-10, 2022

Morgan Hill Aquatics Center, Morgan Hill, CA

Hosted by QuickSilver Swimming and Pacific Swimming

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2022 Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Champs”

Pleasanton Seahawks 12-year-old Luka Mijatovic is still tearing it up at Far Westerns this week. He won the 11-12 boys 500 free tonight in 4:43.17, touching just 0.05 seconds slower than the 4:43.12 he swam in prelims. The prelims performance marked a personal best by over a second. With the swim, Mijatovic remains the #3 swimmer all-time int he 11-12 age group. Notably, Mason Turner holds the 11-12 NAG at 4:41.26, a time which he swam at the 2019 Far Westerns meet, almost 3 years ago to the day. Here is the current all-time top 5 for the 11-12 boys 500 free:

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET 1 4:41.26 Mason Turner 2019 PC Far Western Championships 2 4:41.54 Nick Silverthorn 2008 PC TERA SCY SENR T&F 3 4:43.12 Luka Mijatovic 2022 Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Champs 4 4:44.87 Nicholas Caldwell 2006 FL JO Championship 5 4:45.83 Bryan Hughes 2008 PC SRVL JO

Mijatovic would go on to win the 11-12 boys 100 back in 56.00, taking 1.05 seconds off his personal best. He split and incredibly tight race, swimming a 27.73 on the first 50, then coming home in 28.27, just 0.54 seconds slower than his first 50.

Santa Clara Swim Club 12-year-old Shareef Elaydi won another pair of events tonight as well. Elaydi first took the 100 IM in 58.67, after swimming a 58.17 in prelims. Elaydi has a personal best of 57.75 in the event. Terrapins Swim Team 11-year-old Morgan Wendler took 2nd in the 100 IM tonight, swimming a head-turning 59.14. The swim took nearly a full second off his previous best, and makes him the #13 11-year-old boy all-time in the event.

Elaydi then went on to win the 11-12 boys 50 breast, swimming a 29.75. The time was just off his personal best of 29.64.

Another notable swim came in the 13-14 girls 500 free, where Pleasanton Seahawks 14-year-old Lillyana Caples swam a 4:59.64. Not only did that swim mark Caples’ first time under 5:00 in the event, it was her first time under 5:10. Her previous personal best of 5:10.10 was set nearly 5 months ago to the day.

In the 13-14 girls 100 breast, Aquazot Swim Club 13-year-old Sofia Szymanowski threw down a 1:03.74 to win by well over a second. She split the race tightly, swimming a 30.22 on the first 50, then coming home in 33.52. The swim also chipped 0.26 off her previous best of 1:04.00.

Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics 14-year-old Kelsey Zhang continues to swim well this weekend, taking the 13-14 girls 100 back in 54.81. The beat her previous best of 55.17. She was out in a quick 26.45, then split 28.36 on the 2nd 50. Showing her versatility, Zhang led the 200 free relay off in 24.12 tonight, and split 29.79 on the breast leg of the 200 medley relay.

In the 15&over girls 200 fly, Pleasanton Seahawks 17-year-old Sydney Lu posted a convincing win in a time of 1:57.78. While the swim was off her personal best of 1:56.82, she displayed some quality front half speed tonight, splitting 25.85 and 29.67 on the first two 50s, for a 55.52 on the first 100.