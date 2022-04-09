2022 Canadian Trials Day 5 Scratch Report: 200 IM Champ Pickrem Out of 400 IM

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

SATURDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Saturday prelims of the 2022 Canadian Swimming Trials will feature the 200 backstroke, 400 IM, para 150 IM and para 200 IM. We have quite a few highly seeded scratches to report this morning, despite the thin schedule.

Firstly, both #2 seeds in the women’s and men’s 400 IM have scratched the race this morning. Sydney Pickrem, the 200 IM champion from day 1, will not be competing in the 400 IM this morning. That makes the path to World Champs qualification easier for Tessa Cieplucha and Bailey Andison, who are the #3 and 4 seeds in the event. On top of Pickrem, #8 seed Ashley McMillan, has also scratched out of the event.

Brodie Young, the #2 seed in the men’s 400 IM, has also scratched the race this morning. That makes Collyn Gagne the fastest entrant in the race this morning by nearly 5 seconds.

There was a trio of notable seeds in the men’s 200 back. Firstly, Javier Acevedo, the #4 seed in the event, has scratched. It’s an interesting move by Acevedo, as the 200 back was perhaps his best shot at qualifying for the World Championships team this summer. Additionally, Tayden de Pol, the #7 seed, will also not be competing. Finlay Knox has been swimming well this week. He was entered 14th in the event, but has scratched.

#11 seed Lauren Crisp is out of the women’s 200 back.