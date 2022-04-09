2022 Brazil Trophy Day 5 Finals: 3 Men Crack 52 Seconds in 100 Fly Final

2022 Brazil Swimming Trophy

Three men cracked 52 seconds in the 100 fly final tonight in Rio de Janeiro, led by Matheus Gonche, who roared to another title in 51.60. He turned slightly behind Vini Lanza and Kayky Mota, but was able to come back just a little bit faster. With the swim, Gonche has risen to #9 in the world this year.

Lanza finished 2nd in 51.82, while Mota was 51.94. All 3 men were under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 51.96, meaning Gonche and Lanza have punched their tickets to the World Championships in this event.

In another great performance, Viviane Jungblut picked up the title in the women’s 800 free, speeding to an 8:30.84. She was just off her Brazilian Record of 8:29.30, which she set a few months ago, in December of 2021. She negative split the race, going out in 4:16.70, and coming home in 4:14.14. Jungblut came in well under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 8:37.90, as did runner-up Gabrielle Goncalves, who finished in 8:35.29. That means Brazil will have two women representing them in the event at World Champs this summer.

In the women’s 100 fly, Giovanna Diamente picked up another fly title, speeding to a 58.87 to touch first. She was a bit off the FINA ‘A’ cut of 58.33.

The men’s 200 back saw Leonardo de Deus pull away from the field, swimming a 1:59.50. He touched first by 2.5 seconds, getting out to an early lead with a 57.78 on the first 100. De Deus was off the FINA ‘A’ cut of 1:58.07. He’s already qualified to compete in the 200 fly at World Champs this summer.

Andrea Berrino won the women’s 200 back in 2:14.14, taking over 4 seconds off her prelims time.