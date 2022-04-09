2022 Canadian Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

Tonight’s finals session will include the 200 fly, 100 free, 50 breast, para 100 fly and para 50 free.

After a solid morning swim of 2:09.80 in the women’s 200 fly, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh will be looking to go 3-for-3 on personal bests at this meet. On the first night of the meet, McIntosh broke the Canadian Record in the 400 free. Last night, she posted a decisive victory in the 200 free.

Josh Liendo looked great in the men’s 100 free this morning, clearly backing off towards the end of the race. He was already under the FINA ‘A’ cut in prelims, so hopefully hitting that time again won’t be an issue. We’ll see how close to 48.00 he can move tonight. Ruslan Gaziev, Finlay Knox, and Yuri Kisil also had promising 100 freestyles this morning, indicating a possible 4×100 free relay could be emerging.

Similarly, Penny Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez were moving this morning in the women’s 100 free, both swimming under 54 seconds. Taylor Ruck may join them in the race for 1st tonight after clocking a 55.12 this morning.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY PARA – FINALS:

MEN’S 100 FLY PARA – FINALS:

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS:

World Record – 2:01.81, Zige Liu, 2009

Canadian Record – 2:05.81, Summer McIntosh, 2022

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 2:09.21

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS:

World Record – 1:50.73, Kristof Milak, 2019

Canadian Record – 1:56.27, Mack Darragh, 2018

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:56.71

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS:

World Record – 51.75, Sarah Sjostrom, 2017

Canadian Record – 52.59, Penny Oleksiak , 2021

FINA 'A' Standard – 54.25

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS:

World Record – 46.91, Cesar Cielo, 2009

Canadian Record – 47.27, Brent Hayden, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 48.77

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS:

World Record – 29.30, Benedetta Pilato, 2021

Canadian Record – 30.23, Amanda Reason, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 31.22

MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS:

World Record – 25.95, Adam Peaty, 2017

Canadian Record – 27.45, Scott Dickens, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 27.33

WOMEN’S 50 FREE PARA – FINALS:

MEN’S 50 FREE PARA – FINALS:

