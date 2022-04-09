2022 Canadian Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 5th-April 10th, 2022
- Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC
FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET
Tonight’s finals session will include the 200 fly, 100 free, 50 breast, para 100 fly and para 50 free.
After a solid morning swim of 2:09.80 in the women’s 200 fly, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh will be looking to go 3-for-3 on personal bests at this meet. On the first night of the meet, McIntosh broke the Canadian Record in the 400 free. Last night, she posted a decisive victory in the 200 free.
Josh Liendo looked great in the men’s 100 free this morning, clearly backing off towards the end of the race. He was already under the FINA ‘A’ cut in prelims, so hopefully hitting that time again won’t be an issue. We’ll see how close to 48.00 he can move tonight. Ruslan Gaziev, Finlay Knox, and Yuri Kisil also had promising 100 freestyles this morning, indicating a possible 4×100 free relay could be emerging.
Similarly, Penny Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez were moving this morning in the women’s 100 free, both swimming under 54 seconds. Taylor Ruck may join them in the race for 1st tonight after clocking a 55.12 this morning.
WOMEN’S 100 FLY PARA – FINALS:
Podium:
MEN’S 100 FLY PARA – FINALS:
Podium:
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS:
- World Record – 2:01.81, Zige Liu, 2009
- Canadian Record – 2:05.81, Summer McIntosh, 2022
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 2:09.21
Podium:
MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS:
- World Record – 1:50.73, Kristof Milak, 2019
- Canadian Record – 1:56.27, Mack Darragh, 2018
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:56.71
Podium:
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS:
- World Record – 51.75, Sarah Sjostrom, 2017
- Canadian Record – 52.59, Penny Oleksiak, 2021
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 54.25
Podium:
MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS:
- World Record – 46.91, Cesar Cielo, 2009
- Canadian Record – 47.27, Brent Hayden, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 48.77
Podium:
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS:
- World Record – 29.30, Benedetta Pilato, 2021
- Canadian Record – 30.23, Amanda Reason, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 31.22
Podium:
MEN’S 50 BREAST – FINALS:
- World Record – 25.95, Adam Peaty, 2017
- Canadian Record – 27.45, Scott Dickens, 2009
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 27.33
Podium:
WOMEN’S 50 FREE PARA – FINALS:
Podium:
MEN’S 50 FREE PARA – FINALS:
Podium:
In before Yozhik goes negative Nancy on our young bright starlet Summer.
I don’t think she’ll break her WJR time here but something tells me she will have some exciting race tactics for us tonight.
W100FR final should be fasttttttt
Neither of Summer’s WJRs were ratified.