Gretchen Walsh’s 24.70 50 Free Highlights Day Two of UVA LCM Time Trial

UVA WORLD CHAMPS TRIALS PREP MEET

April 7 to 9, 2022

University of Virginia

Long Course Meters (50 m)

Day 1 PDF Results

Day 2 PDF Results

Day two of Virginia’s long course meter suited time trials brought more racing from swimmers that are primed to be competing at the U.S. International Team trials later this month to be selected for the 2022 FINA World Championships this June in Budapest.

The Walsh sisters dueled it out in the 50 free, with Gretchen Walsh swimming a 24.70 and Alex Walsh swimming a 25.30. Both swims were very close to their respective best times, although it is important to note that the 50s, unlike the other races, were timed by hand. Alex’s best time stands at a 25.36 from a UVA intrasquad meet in 2020, while Gretchen’s best time is a 24.64 from when she finished sixth at Olympic trials last year.

For Gretchen, the swim is unofficially faster than the 24.71 she swam at world juniors in 2019, the year that she was at her peak in long course swimming. Although she has yet to reach her 2019 times in the 100 free, the fact that she swam so close to her best time this meet in the 50 free is very promising for the upcoming trials. In addition, she also has the accolade of being the third-fastest woman of all time in the short course yards 50 free with a time of 20.95 that she swam to finish second at NCAAs this year.

Aside from the 50 free, Gretchen Walsh also swam the 100 back in a time of 1:01.89. The time is just over a second off her best time of 1:00.26 from U.S. Nationals in 2019. Although Walsh didn’t swim this event at trials last year, she recently became the second-fastest woman ever in both the short course yards 50 and 100 back, meaning that she could potentially race in the long course 50 or 100 back at trials this month.

Jack Aikins also time trialed the 100 back, going a time of 54.44. His best time is only a few tenths faster, as he swam a time of 54.03 to finish twelfth at Olympic trials last year. However, Aikins is stronger in the 200 back, the event in which he finaled at Olympic trials in, and was #7 all-time in the 17-18 age group.

Yesterday, Aikins swam the 50 free, but an official time for him was not recorded.

In addition to swimming the 50 free, Alex Walsh clocked a 2:11.96 in the 200 IM, swimming her front half in a 1:02.19 and and closing in a 1:09.77. Her best time stands at a 2:08.65, the time she swam to win the silver medal in the event at the Tokyo Olympics. Walsh is coming off an NCAA championship meet where she swept the IM events and broke the NCAA, US Open, and American record in the short course yards 200 IM with a time of 1:50.08.

