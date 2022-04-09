12-Year-Old Luka Mijatovic Swims 1:58.98 (Yards) 200 IM on Day 2 of Far Western

2022 Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Champs

April 7-10, 2022

Morgan Hill Aquatics Center, Morgan Hill, CA

Hosted by QuickSilver Swimming and Pacific Swimming

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2022 Pacific Swimming SC Far Western Champs”

Pleasanton Seahawks 12-year-old Luka Mijatovic continues to make waves a the SC Far Western Champs in Morgan Hill. Last night, Mijatovic clocked a massive new personal best of 1:58.98 to win the boys 11-12 200 IM. That swim marks Mijatovic’s first under 2:00 in the event, and brings him up to #13 all-time in the 11-12 age group. He was great on the back half of the race tonight, splitting 34.88 on breaststroke, then coming home in 27.63 on freestyle.

Mijatovic went on to win the 11-12 boys 200 back as well, clocking a 1:59.18. That swim comes in just off his personal best of 1:58.88, which he set a few weeks ago.

Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics 16-year-old Ethan Harrington won a pair of events on the day as well. Harrington was the boys 15&over 100 free winner, clocking a 44.68. That swim comes in a little less than a second off his personal best of 43.76, which he swam at the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships West meet in December of 2021. Harrington then went on to win the 15&O 100 fly as well, swimming a 48.53. That time was just 0.30 seconds off his best time of 48.23, which he swam a month ago.

Another Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics swimmer, Kelsey Zhang, won the girls 13-14 200 IM, posting a 2:00.80. The swim was slightly off her top time of 2:00.31, which she swam 3 weeks ago.

Pleasanton Seahawks 13-year-old Songrui Wu won the 13-14 boys 200 IM in 1:55.56, chipping 1.73 seconds off his previous best time. Like Mijatovic, Wu was very fast coming home, splitting 34.82 on breaststroke, then a scorching 26.42 on the freestyle leg.

Irvine Novaquatics’ Alyssa Ton won the girls 11-12 50 fly in a speedy 26.17, marking a new personal best by 0.11 seconds. SCSC 12-year-old Shareef Elaydi took the boys 11-12 50 fly in 25.42, touching first by a second. That swim was actually 0.15 seconds off Elaydi’s personal best.