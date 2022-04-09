Carson Foster Swims 1:46.3 200 FR, 4:11 400 IM at Texas LCM Time Trial

Texas LCM Time Trial

April 7-8, 2022

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, TX

LCM (50m)

The Texas men’s team held an LCM time trial this week as the U.S. International Team Trials are just weeks away. In what is likely a final tune-up before the Longhorns go attempt to land on the World Championships team for this summer, Carson Foster clocked a 1:46.3 200 free. Two weeks removed from the NCAA Championships, Foster’s time comes in under his official best of 1:46.67, which he swam at the U.S. Olympic Trials last summer.

After narrowly missing out on qualifying for the Olympic Team in multiple events last summer, Foster’s 200 free looks promising as we head into another selection meet. A low 1:46 would be a great benefit to the American men’s 4×200 free relay, and could even be fast enough to earn an individual event berth for Worlds.

Foster also swam the 400 IM, clocking in at 4:11. Foster swam the fastest time in the world last year, posting a 4:08.46 at a Speedo Sectionals meet in Austin.

Another notable swim came from David Johnston, who swam a speedy 15:09 in the 1500 free. Behind Olympic Gold medalist Bobby Finke, the U.S. men’s 1500 is fairly open, and Johnston’s time this week is promising as we head towards the U.S. selection meet.

Texas pro Shaine Casas swam a 1:57.3 200 back, coming in well under his top 2022 mark of 1:58.09.

Here are the results from the two day time trial:

Day 1:

1500 FREE