2022 Irish Open Kicks Off Tuesday As Final Worlds Qualification Opportunity

2022 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 19th – Saturday, April 23rd

Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

LCM (50m)

Final Qualifying Opportunity for World Championships/European Championships/Commonwealth Games

Swim Ireland World Championships Selection Criteria

Entries

The 2022 Irish Open kicks off on Tuesday this week in Dublin, with the 5-day competition representing the last opportunity for domestic swimmers to qualify for the World Championships, European Championships, Commonwealth Games and elite junior meets for 2022.

Anyone who hasn’t yet hit a FINA ‘A’ time has the chance to do so here, which means the pressure is on for the nearly 400 swimmers scheduled to take to the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre pool.

Speaking ahead of the event Swim Ireland National Performance Director Jon Rudd commented, “It’s absolutely wonderful to be back with an Irish Open Championships in Dublin after what seems like so long. All our 2021 Olympians are pre-selected for the senior benchmark competitions this summer so a number of them will choose not to be present this time of asking.

“However, there will certainly be plenty of exciting head-to-head challenges across the course of the week with numerous junior and senior National Team places very much up for grabs. It’s an exciting time to get the nation back racing on home soil in front of a crowd – and I’d suggest that it’s one not to be missed for any lover of the sport”

Although big guns Mona McSharry, Ellen Walshe, Daniel Wiffen, Brendan Hyland and Shane Ryan are not racing, among those who are scheduled to compete include Danielle Hill, Darragh Greene, Jack McMillan and Finn McGeever.