23-Strong British Roster, Minus Max Litchfield, Revealed For Budapest

With the 2022 British Swimming Championships now done and dusted, the nation’s official 23-person roster for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships has been revealed.

As with past elite international championships, British Swimming set its own qualification times well inside of the FINA ‘A’ cuts, giving stiff standards for swimmers to try to hit in Sheffield last week.

However, also as in previous years, the upper echelons of the British swimming coaching staff had the power to nominate additional athletes for selection at their complete discretion.

Per the revised British Swimming Selection Policy (dated 03/21/22) for the inserted 2022 FINA World Championships, anyone having placed in the top 6 of an individual event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo has pre-qualified for Budapest.

These individuals have been confirmed once again by British Swimming as follows:

Kathleen Dawson, University of Stirling

Thomas Dean, Bath National Centre

Luke Greenbank, Loughborough National Centre

Daniel Jervis, Swansea University

Adam Peaty, Loughborough National Centre

Benjamin Proud, Bath University

Molly Renshaw, Loughborough National Centre

Duncan Scott, University of Stirling

James Wilby, Loughborough National Centre

Abbie Wood, Loughborough National Centre

It is important to note that two-time Olympic finalist Max Litchfield had been pre-selected for having placed 4th in Toyo in the men’s 400m IM. Litchfield has been spending time in South Africa, training alongisde Chad Le Clos. Although we knew Litchfield would not be racing in Sheffield, he now has made his intentions known of opting out of the World Championships due to ‘ongoing personal issues.’

Per his social media post, Litchfield stated on Thursday, April 14th, “Unfortunately I am not currently available for selection for the World Championships due to an ongoing personal issue in my life. I am sad not to have the chance to swim but best of luck to the whole team heading out to Budapest.”

Additionally, athletes winning a relay medal who swam as a part of the team in the event final in Tokyo have been selected for Budapest. These include the following:

James Guy, Bath National Centre

Anna Hopkin, Loughborough National Centre

Matthew Richards, Bath National Centre

In terms of new additions upon the conclusion of the championships, Winchester City’s Lewis Burras saw his name added to the roster for having placed first or second in an event as well as having achieved a consideration time.

Burras, formerly of the University of South Carolina, topped the men’s 50m free and 100m free podiums in respective lifetime bests of 21.77 and 47.88.

Additionally, 17-year-old Jacob Whittle has also been named to the team, having been selected for relays thanks to his 100m freestyle.

Finally, the following swimmers were inserted into the lineup at the aforementioned discretion of the staff.

The criteria for these decisions included the need to develop relay teams for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games; provision of relay cover and alternates to rest key athletes with large schedules; potential to make the Paris 2024 Olympic team; individual performances over the last 12 months and performances at the 2022 British Swimming Championships.

Freya Anderson, Bath National Centre

Freya Colbert, Nova Centurions

Medi Harris, Swansea University

Lucy Hope, University of Stirling

Joe Litchfield, Loughborough National Centre

Jacob Peters, Bath National Centre

Laura Stephens, Loughborough National Centre

Brodie Williams, Bath National Centre

Speaking about the selections for the 2022 edition, British Swimming Performance Director Chris Spice said: “It was fantastic to be back at a full British Championships at Ponds Forge last week, seeing exceptional swims from some of our established names alongside a long line of personal bests and standout performances from younger athletes.

“While pre-selections for Budapest from our Olympic results meant some swimmers adapted their plans for the meet, we were not short on world-class quality each day. Duncan Scott’s British record in the Men’s 400m Individual Medley was a big highlight, as was that Men’s 200m Freestyle finale, while athletes like Abbie Wood, Daniel Jervis and Lewis Burras all showed the strong positions they are in at this stage of the season with multiple British titles.

“Now the focus very much turns to ensuring this team can produce season’s best performances when it matters most, on the World Championship stage. We have seen time and again in recent years that our swimmers are capable of bringing their best to the fore at the perfect moment, and we will be working between now and mid-June to make sure everyone is in a position to do that.

“It was also exciting for the selectors to be able to select so many young, up-and-coming athletes who will gain priceless major arena experience, while also pushing for big swims. Relays have been an important focus for British Swimming over recent years, and our discretionary selections allow us as many relay options as possible as we build towards Paris 2024.”

Ahead of making her senior debut for Britain in Budapest, Nova Centurions athlete Freya Colbert said: “I’m super excited to be selected, if not a bit surprised, as my best at British Championships was better than I could’ve imagined! Making my first senior international team is a massive achievement for myself – I know how difficult the transition from junior to senior can be and so I’m excited to be given the opportunity.

“Being on the team with such experienced and successful athletes will create a great learning environment for myself and I can’t wait to get on that plane to Budapest.”

Coaches selected to the British team for the 2022 World Championships

Adam Baker, Swim Wales High Performance Centre

David Hemmings, Loughborough National Centre

Mel Marshall, Loughborough National Centre

David McNulty, Bath National Centre

Steven Tigg, University of Stirling