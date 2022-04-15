Madison Wilson & Maxime Grousset Join Team Aquasphere’s World Class Roster

Courtesy of Aquasphere, a SwimSwam partner.

World class swimmers Madison (Madi) Wilson (AUS) and Maxime Grousset (FRA) are joining the growing roster of elite athletes on Team Aquasphere and will both represent the brand’s eyewear collection globally. As part of the global Team Aquasphere, Wilson and Grousset will train and race exclusively utilizing the brand’s best-in-class eyewear including the XCEED.

Team Aquasphere recently announced the addition of World Champion and seven-time Olympic medalist Penny Olesiak (CAN) as well as World Champion swimmer Ben Proud (GBR). Aquasphere continues to expand its presence in competitive swimming with new products and all four swimmers, including Wilson and Grousset, will support the brand’s new XCEED goggle campaign, which launches later this month.

A four-time Olympic medalist and nine-time World Championships medalist, Wilson was a member of the gold medal winning women’s 4x200m freestyle relay at the 2019 World Championships that set a new world record. Born and raised in rural Queensland, Australia, Wilson started swimming at an early age at her grandparents’ swimming center. She is currently training for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and looking ahead to Paris 2024.

“I love the XCEED goggles because they are comfortable and look good, but they also tick all the boxes as a high-quality performance goggle,” said Wilson. “For me, it’s important to be confident in what I’m wearing and the XCEED are the very best goggles available in competitive swimming so when it’s race time, I know I have everything I need to succeed.”

Grousset is a standout athlete who embodies the new generation of the French sprint in the run-up to Paris 2024. In 2017, he became Junior World vice-champion of the 50m freestyle. At World Championships in Gwangju in 2019 he broke personal records in both the 50m freestyle and 50m fly and clinched the bronze medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Grousset competed in his first Olympic Games in Tokyo where he finished 4th in the 100m freestyle.

“I use the XCEED goggles because the hydrodynamic design is optimized for speed and they give me a wide field of vision,” commented Grousset.

Refined by almost 30 years of research, Aquasphere is well-known for its expertly crafted, high-quality swim goggles thanks to its in-house R&D department and manufacturing entity in Italy. Driven by a commitment to develop the most innovative and best quality swim products on the market, the brand is embracing a bold new approach that builds upon its strong presence in open water swimming and triathlon to the pool with competitive swimming. Additional products will be announced in the coming months.

