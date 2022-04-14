What Will Shaine Casas Swim At 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials?

Shaine Casas came to play at the San Antonio Pro Swim, dropping some monster swims. He ripped a 51.1 100m fly and a 53.5 100m back, but his back was a little off, and he did say he barely hit the wall on the turn.
His best swim was that 1:56.7 200 IM–but he’s not swimming at the International Team Trials (aka U.S. World Championship Trials) in Greensboro, N.C. April 26-30. On that topic, what is Shaine racing? Based on this interview it sounds like 100 and 200 back and 100 fly are locked in. 50 back is a probably. 50 fly is a maybe. 100 free is on the table, but he’s not 100% sure yet.
Shaine Casas World Trials Predictions!
I am only predicting he makes Team USA. Shaine is a HUGE talent. He simply needs to get on-deck representing the Red, White and Blue. He just needs the experience. In what event does he have the best shot? You tell me, because if he makes Team USA this year, 2023 and 2024 will be whole different conversation.
I think he should do 1 back 2 IM and 1 fly. 2IM > 2 back for him
In terms of what? Do you think he’s better at the 2 IM vs 2 back or he’ll have an “easier” shot at making the team in the IM over 2 back.
Haven’t watched the video, does he say why he isn’t swimmint 2 IM?
I feel like Shaine not swimming the 2IM means there is no chance the U.S. is medaling in that event.
Been saying this but i think he looks solid for that #2 spot in the 100 fly. He will definitely be in the mix in everything he swims. No IM is a huge bummer
Can’t help but be disappointed that he won’t be swimming 200 IM. But I feel good about his chances to make the team in one of the backstrokes.
No 2IM after doing that in season is a bummer. Even recognizing that he hasn’t been a huge taper swimmer, seems like 1:55 would be there this year and it’s a relatively easy path to make the team.