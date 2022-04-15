2021 Pac-12 Runner-Up and NCAA Qualifier Sam Baron Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

2021 Pac-12 runner-up and NCAA qualifier Sam Baron has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The rising junior swam her first two seasons of collegiate eligibility at UCLA.

Baron is a native of Bellevue, Washington. She swam in high school for Newport High and the Bellevue Club Swim Team and was a two-time individual Washington High School State Champion (2018 – 200 IM, 2019 – 100 fly).

Baron continued her high school success into her freshman year at UCLA, where she finished 2nd in the 100 fly (51.65) and 4th in the 200 fly (1:56.77) at the Pac-12 Championships. She qualified for NCAAs where her best finish was 37th in the 100 fly. She finished the season as the 12th-ranked 100 butterflier in the country.

She didn’t match those results as a sophomore – placing 8th in the 100 and 200 fly at Pac-12s and missing NCAA Championship qualification.

Time Progression, Short Course Yards:

High School Freshman (NCAA Rank) Sophomore (NCAA Rank) 100 fly 53.39 51.65 (12th) 52.50 (58th) 200 fly 1:57.97 1:55.66 (25th) 1:56.47 (53rd) 200 IM 1:59.80 1:59.74 (95th) 1:58.21 (74th)

Baron’s best time in the 100 fly is both a Freshman Record and School Record at UCLA. She ranks #6 in program history in the 200 fly and #7 in program history in the 200 IM as well.

Baron declined to comment on her reasons for entering the portal or where she might go next.