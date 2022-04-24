Olympic Champions Milak & Hosszu Headline Hungary’s Worlds Roster

2022 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (HUN)

Wednesday, April 20th – Saturday, April 23rd

Debrecen Sports Swimming Pool

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2022 Hungarian National Championships wrapped up yesterday, with the 4-day affair representing the final opportunities for the nation’s swimmers to qualify for this summer’s elite international meets.

Among the key results in Debrecen included a 100m fly/200m fly double from Olympic champion Kristof Milak. 22-year-old Milak punched a time of 51.03 in the 100m fly and 1:53.88 in the 200m fly to put his fellow global competitors on notice, while multi-Olympic champion Katinka Hossszu logged a season-best 400m IM of 4:38.89.

With the dust having cleared, the Hungarian Swimming Federation has revealed its 32-strong roster for this year’s World Championships slated for late June. The lineup includes 15 men and 17 women, with 13 of the swimmers set to compete in their very first World Championships.

The aforementioned Milak and Hosszu made the cut, as did Euroepan champion Szebasztian Szabo.

New to this caliber of squad is 19-year-old Hubert Kos, the teen who has demonstrated prowess across multiple events. Of note, in the men’s 400m IM pecking order during the World Championships qualification window, Kos fell behind David Verraszto and Balazs Hollo.

However, Verraszto told the Hungarian Swimming Federation that he would not be ready to give it his all at Worlds and instead will be focusing on the European Championships. As such, Kos and Hollo will be the representatives in the men’s 400m IM for Budapest.

At the 2019 edition of the World Championships, Hungary finished 3rd in the overall medal table, having reaped 4 gold medals. Those were attributed to Milak’s win in the 200m butterfly, Boglarka Kapas in the 200m butterfly, and Hosszu’s double IM gold.

As a reminder you can see all of the World Championships rosters that have been announced here.

Hungarian national team – FINA World Championship, Budapest

Men

50m free: Sebastian Szabó, Maxim Lobanovskij

100m free: Nándor Németh, Szebasztián Szabó

200m free: Kristóf Milák, Nándor Németh

800m free: Ákos Kalmár

1500m free: Ákos Kalmár

50m back: Richard Bohus, Bence Szentes

100m back: Benedek Kovács

200m back: Ádám Telegdy, Benedek Kovács

50m breast: Oliver Gál

100m breast: Tamás Takács

50m butterfly: Szebasztián Szabó, Kristóf Milák

100m butterfly: Kristóf Milák, Szebasztián Szabó

200m butterfly: Kristóf Milák, Tamás Kenderesi

200m IM: Kert Hubert, Dominik Márk

400m IM: Balázs Holló, Hubert Kós

Women

50m free: Petra Senánszky

100m free: Fanni Gyurinovics

200m free: Nikolett Pádár

400m free: Ajna Késely, Bettina Fábián

800m free: Ajna Kesely

1500m free: Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas

50m back: Lora Fanni Komoróczy

100m back: Katalin Burián

200m back: Katalin Burián, Dóra Molnár

50m breast: Anna Stankovics

100m breast: Petra Halmai

200m breast: Eszter Békési

50m butterfly: Dominica Varga

100m butterfly: Dalma Sebestyén

200m butterfly: Boglárkas Kapas, Katinkas Hossu

200m IM: Katinka Hosszu, Dalma Sebestyén

400m IM: Katinka Hosszu, Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas

4x100m free relay: Fanni Gyurinovics, Nikolett Pádár, Evelyn Verrasztó, Petra Senánszky, Dóra Molnár

4x200m free relay: Nikolett Pádár, Boglárka Kapás, Zsuzsanna Jakabos, Ajna Kosszú

Open water swimming

Men

5km: Kristóf Rasovszky, David Betlehem

10km: Kristóf Rasovszky, David Betlehem

25km: Péter Gálicz, Ákos Kalmár

Women