Olympic Champions Milak & Hosszu Headline Hungary’s Worlds Roster

2022 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (HUN)
- Wednesday, April 20th – Saturday, April 23rd
- Debrecen Sports Swimming Pool
- LCM (50m)
- Results
The 2022 Hungarian National Championships wrapped up yesterday, with the 4-day affair representing the final opportunities for the nation’s swimmers to qualify for this summer’s elite international meets.
Among the key results in Debrecen included a 100m fly/200m fly double from Olympic champion Kristof Milak. 22-year-old Milak punched a time of 51.03 in the 100m fly and 1:53.88 in the 200m fly to put his fellow global competitors on notice, while multi-Olympic champion Katinka Hossszu logged a season-best 400m IM of 4:38.89.
With the dust having cleared, the Hungarian Swimming Federation has revealed its 32-strong roster for this year’s World Championships slated for late June. The lineup includes 15 men and 17 women, with 13 of the swimmers set to compete in their very first World Championships.
The aforementioned Milak and Hosszu made the cut, as did Euroepan champion Szebasztian Szabo.
New to this caliber of squad is 19-year-old Hubert Kos, the teen who has demonstrated prowess across multiple events. Of note, in the men’s 400m IM pecking order during the World Championships qualification window, Kos fell behind David Verraszto and Balazs Hollo.
However, Verraszto told the Hungarian Swimming Federation that he would not be ready to give it his all at Worlds and instead will be focusing on the European Championships. As such, Kos and Hollo will be the representatives in the men’s 400m IM for Budapest.
At the 2019 edition of the World Championships, Hungary finished 3rd in the overall medal table, having reaped 4 gold medals. Those were attributed to Milak’s win in the 200m butterfly, Boglarka Kapas in the 200m butterfly, and Hosszu’s double IM gold.
As a reminder you can see all of the World Championships rosters that have been announced here.
Hungarian national team – FINA World Championship, Budapest
Men
- 50m free: Sebastian Szabó, Maxim Lobanovskij
- 100m free: Nándor Németh, Szebasztián Szabó
- 200m free: Kristóf Milák, Nándor Németh
- 800m free: Ákos Kalmár
- 1500m free: Ákos Kalmár
- 50m back: Richard Bohus, Bence Szentes
- 100m back: Benedek Kovács
- 200m back: Ádám Telegdy, Benedek Kovács
- 50m breast: Oliver Gál
- 100m breast: Tamás Takács
- 50m butterfly: Szebasztián Szabó, Kristóf Milák
- 100m butterfly: Kristóf Milák, Szebasztián Szabó
- 200m butterfly: Kristóf Milák, Tamás Kenderesi
- 200m IM: Kert Hubert, Dominik Márk
- 400m IM: Balázs Holló, Hubert Kós
Women
- 50m free: Petra Senánszky
- 100m free: Fanni Gyurinovics
- 200m free: Nikolett Pádár
- 400m free: Ajna Késely, Bettina Fábián
- 800m free: Ajna Kesely
- 1500m free: Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas
- 50m back: Lora Fanni Komoróczy
- 100m back: Katalin Burián
- 200m back: Katalin Burián, Dóra Molnár
- 50m breast: Anna Stankovics
- 100m breast: Petra Halmai
- 200m breast: Eszter Békési
- 50m butterfly: Dominica Varga
- 100m butterfly: Dalma Sebestyén
- 200m butterfly: Boglárkas Kapas, Katinkas Hossu
- 200m IM: Katinka Hosszu, Dalma Sebestyén
- 400m IM: Katinka Hosszu, Viktória Mihályvári-Farkas
- 4x100m free relay: Fanni Gyurinovics, Nikolett Pádár, Evelyn Verrasztó, Petra Senánszky, Dóra Molnár
- 4x200m free relay: Nikolett Pádár, Boglárka Kapás, Zsuzsanna Jakabos, Ajna Kosszú
Open water swimming
Men
- 5km: Kristóf Rasovszky, David Betlehem
- 10km: Kristóf Rasovszky, David Betlehem
- 25km: Péter Gálicz, Ákos Kalmár
Women
- 5km: Réka Rohács, Vivien Balogh
- 10km: Anna Olasz, Vivien Balogh
- 25km: Anna Olasz, Réka Rohács
