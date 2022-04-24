Santa Margarita Dominates California Catholic High School Meet

California Catholic High School Challenge

Santa Margarita Catholic H.S.

April 23, 2022

PDF Results

SCY (25 yards)

Combined Team Scores

Santa Margarita 1343 Archbishop Mitty 772.5 Loyola 619 Mater Dei 596 St Francis High School 263 Jesuit 146 Moreau Catholic 106.5

Girls Team Scores

Santa Margarita 751 Mitty 447 Mater Dei 334 St Francis 263 Moreau Catholic 107

Boys Team Scores

Loyola 619 Santa Margarita 592 Mitty 326 Mater Dei 263 Jesuit 146

Santa Margarita High School was dominant at the meet winning 14 out of the 22 events. The school is the defending CIF Division I Southern Section Champs on both the girls and boys sides. The 2021 CIF meet was very close on the boys side though as Santa Margarita finished ahead of Loyola by just two points.

Leading the way for Santa Margarita (STMA) on the girl’s side was junior Asia Kozan. Kozan picked up wins in the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle. She won the 200 IM in a meet record time of 2:02.73. She won the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:57.04 and was the only girl under the 5:00 mark.

Also leading the way for STMA was sophomore Teia Salvino. Salvino won the 100 freestyle in a time of 49.36 setting a meet record in the process. She also won the 100 backstroke in a 56.07. She also was a member of the record setting 200 freestyle relay. The team of Salvino, Gracyn Aquino, Macky Hodges, and Lindsay Ervin teamed up for a final time of 1:33.34 breaking the previous meet record by over three seconds. The same four also teamed up to break the meet record in the 400 freestyle relay touching in a final time of 3:24.53.

Hodges had a key split on the 400 freestyle relay splitting a 50.02 on the third leg. Individually, Hodges also won the 50 freestyle in a meet record time of 22.87. She also was second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.83.

Leading the way for the STMA boys was QiaoChu Ju who won the 200 freestyle in a meet record time of 1:39.56. He also won the 500 freestyle in a meet record setting time of 4:35.37.

Jaden Fickle won the 100 freestyle in a 46.24 just ahead of teammate Ramon Jiang who was second in a 46.45. Jiang also won the 50 freestyle in a meet record time of 20.94.

The Loyola boys captured wins in all three of the relays. The team of Ray Liu, Alekos Binder, James Cahill, and William Kim won the 200 medley in a meet record time of 1:32.18. Kevin Liu, Zachary Larrick, Andrew Brown, and Kim won the 200 freestyle relay in a meet record setting time of 1:23.49. That was a meet record by over three seconds. Winning the 400 freestyle relay in a meet record time of 3:03.16 was Kevin Liu, Ray Liu, Cahill, and Kim.

Highlighting Loyola’s individual wins was Larrick who won the 200 IM in a meet record setting time of 1:46.73. Larrick set the meet record by over seven seconds. Larrick is on the psych sheets to compete at US World Trials this upcoming week in the 200 freestyle.

Cahill also highlighted the individual events for Loyola winning the 100 backstroke in a meet record setting time of 48.66.

St. Francis junior Ava Chavez picked up two individual wins on the day winning the 100 butterfly in a meet record setting time of 54.56. She also won the 100 breaststroke in a 1:04.14.

Other Event Winners: