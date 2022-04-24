Danielle Hill Nabs 6th Title Of Irish Swimming Championships

2022 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, April 19th – Saturday, April 23rd

Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

LCM (50m)

Final Qualifying Opportunity for World Championships/European Championships/Commonwealth Games

Swim Ireland World Championships Selection Criteria

Entries

SwimSwam Preview

Results – Meet Mobile – Irish Open Championships 2022

The 2022 Irish Open Swimming Championships concluded yesterday with Danielle Hill nabbing her sixth national title of the competition.

After already having reaped gold across the 100m/200m back, 50m/100m free and 50m butterfly events, the 22-year-old Olympian captured the 50m back title to close out the meet.

Hill punched a time of 28.66 to nab the only sub-29 second time of the field, beating Belfast’s Lottie Cullen and UCD’s Jenna Macdougald who touched in times of 29.04 and 29.74, respectively.

Niamh Coyne of National Centre Dublin completed her sweep of the women’s breaststroke events, rounding out the treble with a 200m breast time of 2:27.40. That was good enough to dip under the consideration standard needed for the European Championships in Rome this August.

On the men’s side, Max McCusker earned his fourth national title of these championships, producing a time of 22.59 in the men’s 50m free. Tom Fannon was quicker in 22.32, however, Fannon hails from GBR, therefore, McCusker is the Irish national champion.

Eoin Corby also collected his fourth title of the meet, grabbing the 200m IM gold in a mark of 2:03.56. This was added to his previous gold medals in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke races.

Commenting on the Championships, Swim Ireland National Performance Director Jon Rudd said, “The five days of competition here in Dublin have provided us with a great return to the business end of our sport with some strong and highly promising racing noted in every session. Following the Olympic Games, we had nine athletes pre-selected to our National Teams for the summer benchmark meets this season and for many, training into the summer rather than competing at this time was their preferred option.

“Alongside those pre-selected, we have an additional eleven athletes that have put themselves into a position where they can be nominated for selection for individual events for one or more of our National Teams in July and August, alongside a further group of athletes who can be considered for Irish relays. Congratulations and a huge thanks to all of the coaches and teams that have prepared their athletes for this event, and we wish you all success for the summer ahead – whether that be on an Irish National Team or into the Irish Summer National Championships.”

National teams for this summer will be announced in May.