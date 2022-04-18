Brazil Reveals 30-Strong World Championship Roster

2022 Brazil Trophy

2022 Brazil Trophy

Maria Lenk Aquatic Park, Rio de Janeiro

50 meters

April 4 – April 9

Results

The CBDA, the governing body for aquatics in Brazil, has released the Brazilian roster for the World Championships in June. 30 athletes–19 men and 11 women–were named to the team.

See all released rosters for the 2022 FINA World Championships as they are released here.

Tokyo bronze medalists Fernando Scheffer (200 FR) and Bruno Fratus (50 FR) headline the men’s team. Scheffer added the 400 free to his Worlds lineup by finishing second to Guilherme Costa and hitting the FINA ‘A’ standard. Costa is also slated to race the 800 free, after making the Tokyo final.

Twelve other Tokyo Olympians also qualified for the Worlds team. The other Brazilian individual event finalist at the Games was Leonardo de Deus in the 200 fly. The men also made the final in the 4×100 and 4×200 freestyle relays.

Besides Fratus, Nicholas Santos and Joāo Gomes Jr. have previously medaled at World Championships. They both earned silver medals in 2017 and bronze in 2019, in the 50 fly and 50 breast respectively. At the Brazil Trophy, the country’s qualifying meet, Gomes Jr. threw down a 26.62 to lower his world-leading time in the 50 breast.

Two of the big names not on the team are Felipe Lima and Etiene Medeiros. As previously reported, neither competed at the Brazil Trophy, forgoing the chance to qualify. Lima sat out due to the impending birth of his first child, and Medeiros because she is still recovering from the ACL surgery she underwent last September. Medeiros was the first Brazilian to win a gold medal at both long and short course World Championships.

On the women’s side, Jhennifer Conceição set a new national record in the 100 breast at 1:07.12 to qualify for Worlds. Vivaine Jungblut qualified in both the 800 and 1500 freestyles.

Brazilian Roster for the 2022 World Championships

Men

Women