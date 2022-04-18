Breaststroker Sheridan Schreiber to Transfer to Iowa for 5th Year

Sheridan Schreiber has announced via Instagram that she will be transferring to Iowa for her 5th year of eligibility this fall.

“Next adventure!! Heading to Iowa for my 5th year of eligibility!! I can’t wait to be reunited with MONA!! 🖤💛”

Schreiber swam her first year at Arizona State before transferring to TCU where she has spent the last three seasons. At the 2022 Big-12 Championships, she finaled in all three of her individual events. She finished 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.90) and 13th in both the 100 butterfly (56.28) and 200 breaststroke (2:19.81). She scored a total of 14 points for the Horned Frogs in their third place finish.

Best times in yards:

100 Breaststroke: 1:01.59 (November 2021)

200 Breaststroke: 2:16.54 (December 2017), went 2:17.76 in December 2021

100 Butterfly: 55.50 (February 2020)

Athletes were allowed an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 season. Many athletes took this extra year this past season, but the number is expected to fall over the next few years.

The University of Iowa is looking to rebuild its roster after the school originally cut both the men’s and women’s programs. It has since then reinstated the women’s team, but the roster size for this year’s team was 13. The rebuild is taking place under new head coach Nathan Mundt and the school has already announced that they have at least another 12 athletes coming in next fall.

Schreiber has the potential to make an immediate impact for the rebuilding Hawkeyes. Her breaststroke times from this year’s Big-12 Championships would have been the fastest on the roster this past season. Her 100 butterfly time would have been the second-fastest on this year’s roster. Iowa scored a total of 1 point in the breaststroke events.

In addition to making an impact at the conference level, Schreiber also has the potential to make an impact on the school’s All-Time Top 10 list. Her best times in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes would be #6 in school history.