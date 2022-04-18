Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Paralympian Jamal Hill Talks US Para Team, LA28, and Aquatics Equity Summit

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 2020 Paralympian Jamal Hill, who won a bronze medal in the 50 free at the Tokyo 2020. Hill discusses how Team USA is shaping up for the 2022 World Champs as well as the state of para swimming worldwide through the war in Ukraine. Hill is a spokesperson for the LA 2028 Olympic Games and takes us through what he’s doing even now, 6 years out from those USA Olympics.

On top of all of that, Hill is the Managing Director for Aquatics Today, which is hosting the inaugural Aquatics Equity Summit virtually on April 20, 2022 (this Wednesday) at 10:30 am PST. Register now for this free event at AquaticsEquity.com. An All-Access Pass to watch the recordings with your team can be purchased if you are unable to attend the live event. Several other aquatics-related summits are scheduled for the year.

