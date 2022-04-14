Paralympian Jamal Hill To Host Aquatics Equity Summit On Uniting Communities Through Swimming

Courtesy: Aquatics Today

[ Los Angeles, CA, April 20, 2022 ] — The inaugural Aquatics Equity Summit is coming to virtual platforms everywhere on April 20th, 2022. The virtual summit will be hosted by Aquatics Today beginning at 10:30 a.m. PST. and last two hours. This free event will focus on how aquatics can unite communities and empower individuals of all ages, genders, ethnicities, religions, disabilities, and sexual orientations.

The lack of equity is reflected in the fact that drowning is a leading cause of death for children 1 – 4 years old, and minorities are three times more likely than white people to die from it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 3,500 individuals lose their lives due in part because they were swimming.

This year’s virtual summit will focus on how we can use aquatics to break down barriers and unite our communities. Through online live-stream, interactive sessions, and keynote addresses from leaders in the field, we will explore the ways that aquatics can be used to promote social justice and inclusion.

The summit will include keynote speeches, panel interviews, and interactive opportunities that will provide attendees with the tools they need to create a more inclusive aquatics community. Whether you’re a swimmer yourself or simply passionate about the sport, this event is not to be missed! Register today and be a part of making history.

Jamal Hill, Paralympic Medalist and Managing Director of Aquatics Today will host the Aquatics Equity Summit. Hill says, “I’m excited about the summit and how it will help the aquatics community. We have assembled some of the world’s foremost leaders on equity to provide a roadmap that any aquatics agency, program, or community can implement to increase equity in an actionable way.”

The summit, which will be held online on April 20th, will feature keynote speeches from United Nations Secretary General’s Envoy on Youth Jayathma Wickramanayake, USA Swimming DEI Director Leland Brown III, Red Cross National Diversity Advisory Council Member & Islamic Relief Fund CEO Sharif Aly, 2x Olympic Gold Medalist Water Polo Player Ashleigh Johnson, and Diversity in Aquatics Executive Director Dr. Miriam Lynch.

The goal of the summit is to provide a space for dialogue and action-planning around equity in aquatics, with a focus on how to unite communities through swimming. Aquatics Professionals, including Aquatic Directors, Aquatic Managers, Pool Managers, Lifeguards, Consultants, and Nonprofits are encouraged to attend.

Register now for this free event at AquaticsEquity.com. An All-Access Pass to watch the recordings with your team can be purchased if you are unable to attend the live event. Several other aquatics-related summits are scheduled for the year.

About Aquatics Today

Aquatics Today has one goal in mind: to help the recreational aquatics community build enjoyable swimming programs and effective water safety initiatives. We contribute to safer, more fun facilities by keeping the community informed about the latest programs, conferences, and initiatives related to all things aquatics.