France Announces 21-Strong Swimming Roster for 2022 World Championships

With all the qualifying meets in the books, the FFN (French Swimming Federation) has named 21 swimmers to their 2022 World Championships swimming roster. Pool swimming at the 2022 World Champs in Budapest will take place from June 18-25.

Of course, many of France’s biggest stars in the pool will be representing their country in Budapest this summer. Florent Manaudou is set to race in the men’s 50 free and 50 fly. Manaudou won Silver in the 50 free at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. After an exceptional freshman season in the NCAA, Leon Marchand is set to compete in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Marchand recently broke the French Record in the 400 IM, and has been excelling in the SC 200 IM, so he’ll be one of the swimmers to keep an eye on at the meet. Interestingly, despite clocking a 2:09.24 200 breast at the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, USA a few weeks ago, Marchand will not be racing the 200 breast in Budapest.

Charlotte Bonnet and Marie Wattel, both of whom qualified for semifinals of the women’s 100 free in Tokyo last summer, are set to run it back in the event this summer. Neither woman qualified for finals in Tokyo, so they’ll be out to rectify that this summer.

Florent Manaudou and Melanie Henique have been named captains for France’s team this summer.

Notably, 16-year-old Mary-Ambre Moluh qualified for the World Championships team, but turned down the opportunity in favor of competing at the European Junior Championships, which will be held July 5-10.

WOMEN

MEN