France Announces 21-Strong Swimming Roster for 2022 World Championships

With all the qualifying meets in the books, the FFN (French Swimming Federation) has named 21 swimmers to their 2022 World Championships swimming roster. Pool swimming at the 2022 World Champs in Budapest will take place from June 18-25.
Of course, many of France’s biggest stars in the pool will be representing their country in Budapest this summer. Florent Manaudou is set to race in the men’s 50 free and 50 fly. Manaudou won Silver in the 50 free at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. After an exceptional freshman season in the NCAA, Leon Marchand is set to compete in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Marchand recently broke the French Record in the 400 IM, and has been excelling in the SC 200 IM, so he’ll be one of the swimmers to keep an eye on at the meet. Interestingly, despite clocking a 2:09.24 200 breast at the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, USA a few weeks ago, Marchand will not be racing the 200 breast in Budapest.
Charlotte Bonnet and Marie Wattel, both of whom qualified for semifinals of the women’s 100 free in Tokyo last summer, are set to run it back in the event this summer. Neither woman qualified for finals in Tokyo, so they’ll be out to rectify that this summer.
Florent Manaudou and Melanie Henique have been named captains for France’s team this summer.
Notably, 16-year-old Mary-Ambre Moluh qualified for the World Championships team, but turned down the opportunity in favor of competing at the European Junior Championships, which will be held July 5-10.
WOMEN
- Adele Blanchetiere – 4×100 Medley Relay
- Charlotte Bonnet – 100 Free, 200 Free
- Cyrielle Duhamel – 200 IM
- Melanie Henique – 50 Free, 50 Fly
- Analia Pigree – 50 Back, 100 Back
- Emma Terebo – 100 Back
- Marie Wattel – 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly, 100 Fly
MEN
- Carl Aitkaci – 4×100 Medley Relay
- Roman Fuchs – 4×200 Free Relay
- Maxime Grousset – 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly
- Damien Joly – 800 Free
- Florent Manaudou – 50 Free, 50 Fly
- Leon Marchand – 200 Fly, 200 IM, 400 IM
- Emilien Mattenet – 400 IM
- Yohann Ndoye-Brouard – 100 Back, 200 Back
- Jordan Pothain – 200 Free
- Hadrian Salvan – 100 Free, 200 Free
- Clement Secchi – 4×100 Medley Relay
- Enzo Tesic – 4×200 Free Relay
- Mewen Tomac – 50 Back, 100 Back, 200 Back
- Antoine Viquerat – 200 Breast
Unless Marchand made the decision himself, not putting him in 2 breast is weird. I only see 1 man swimming it (lmk if I’m wrong).
He won’t swim 200 fly or 200 breast to the second round. They both back on at finals to the 2im. I think 2fly final is right before 2im semis and 2 breast is right before 2im finals….or something like that. He will probably just focus on IMs
So British swimming is yet to release the full roster for the worlds and other events
no beryl?
she wasn’t close in most events. according to her instagram she qualified in the 50 back but declined the spot.
She didn’t hit the times.