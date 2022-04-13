Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

France Announces 21-Strong Swimming Roster for 2022 World Championships

Comments: 6
by Spencer Penland 6

April 13th, 2022 Europe, News

With all the qualifying meets in the books, the FFN (French Swimming Federation) has named 21 swimmers to their 2022 World Championships swimming roster. Pool swimming at the 2022 World Champs in Budapest will take place from June 18-25.

Of course, many of France’s biggest stars in the pool will be representing their country in Budapest this summer. Florent Manaudou is set to race in the men’s 50 free and 50 fly. Manaudou won Silver in the 50 free at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. After an exceptional freshman season in the NCAA, Leon Marchand is set to compete in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. Marchand recently broke the French Record in the 400 IM, and has been excelling in the SC 200 IM, so he’ll be one of the swimmers to keep an eye on at the meet. Interestingly, despite clocking a 2:09.24 200 breast at the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, USA a few weeks ago, Marchand will not be racing the 200 breast in Budapest.

Charlotte Bonnet and Marie Wattel, both of whom qualified for semifinals of the women’s 100 free in Tokyo last summer, are set to run it back in the event this summer. Neither woman qualified for finals in Tokyo, so they’ll be out to rectify that this summer.

Florent Manaudou and Melanie Henique have been named captains for France’s team this summer.

Notably, 16-year-old Mary-Ambre Moluh qualified for the World Championships team, but turned down the opportunity in favor of competing at the European Junior Championships, which will be held July 5-10.

WOMEN

MEN

 

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Noah
31 minutes ago

Unless Marchand made the decision himself, not putting him in 2 breast is weird. I only see 1 man swimming it (lmk if I’m wrong).

0
0
Reply
Ghost
Reply to  Noah
6 minutes ago

He won’t swim 200 fly or 200 breast to the second round. They both back on at finals to the 2im. I think 2fly final is right before 2im semis and 2 breast is right before 2im finals….or something like that. He will probably just focus on IMs

0
0
Reply
Scotty
50 minutes ago

So British swimming is yet to release the full roster for the worlds and other events

Last edited 43 minutes ago by Scotty
0
0
Reply
Monteswim
52 minutes ago

no beryl?

0
-1
Reply
Random123
Reply to  Monteswim
44 minutes ago

she wasn’t close in most events. according to her instagram she qualified in the 50 back but declined the spot.

2
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Monteswim
42 minutes ago

She didn’t hit the times.

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!