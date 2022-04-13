Futures Qualifier Maddie McLeay Announces Commitment to D1 Pepperdine Unversity

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maddie McLeay, a senior at Millard North High School in Omaha, Nebraska has verbally committed to swim at Pepperdine University for the fall of 2022.

“I’m so incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Pepperdine University!! I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends at both Greater Omaha Aquatics and Millard North High School! Specifically I want to thank my coaches Tom Beck, Pat DiBiase, and Andy Cunningham for their guidance and support through the years! I also want to thank Coach Ellie and Coach Kristyn for giving me this opportunity!! I can’t wait to make Malibu my new home! Go Waves!”

At the club level, McLeay swims for Greater Omaha Aquatics in Omaha, Nebraska. There, she is a recent USA Swimming Futures qualifier in the 50 freestyle, having posted a personal best of 24.08 in February. At the 2022 Nebraska High School State Championship meet, McLeay posted top 5 finishes in both the 50 freestyle (24.42) and 100 freestyle (52.59). In 2021, she also placed 5th in the 200 IM at the same meet (2:11.64).

Best Times – SCY

50 Freestyle 24.08

100 freestyle: 52.73

100 Breaststroke 1:06.83

100 Butterfly 59.27

200 IM 2:08.99

With her best times, McLeay would have ranked 4th in the 50 freestyle, 5th in the 100 freestyle, 4th in the 100 breaststroke, and 3rd in the 200 IM on Pepperdine’s roster last season. Given her rankings, McLeay has a strong potential to contribute both individually and on relays when she arrives in California in the fall. At the 2022 PCSC Championships, McLeay would have qualified for the A Finals of the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke along with the B final in the 100 freestyle. Pepperdine finished first overall at those championships, winning the title with 1477 points, ahead of runner-up CSU East-Bay.

In the fall, McLeay will be joined by Lexi Fok, Anna Ryan, AJ Adams, and Kylie Taylor in Pepperdine’s class of 2026.

