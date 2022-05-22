Swimming Australia Announces Teams For 2022 World Champs and Commonwealth Games

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following the conclusion of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships, the roster for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games have been announced. With many swimmers opting out of Worlds for Commonwealths, there are many discrepancies between the two teams. The Commonwealths roster of 46 swimmers is signficantly larger than the Worlds roster of 39.

Perhaps the biggest story about roster selection this week was the debacle between Kyle Chalmers and Cody Simpson in the men’s 100 fly. Originally, Chalmers said that he would not be going to Worlds because of his shoulder injury. He only entered in the 50 and 100 fly at trials, not swimming the sprint freestyles, which are his best events. Then, in the 100 fly finals, Cody Simpson finished third behind second-place Chalmers. Because of Chalmers’s initial statement about missing worlds, we originally reported that Simpson would likely qualify for the meet. As a former pop star, Simpson’s worlds berth would have been one of the most high-profile things to happen to swimming in a long time. However, Chalmers later said that he changed his mind about going to worlds due to the fact that he surprised himself by making the team in the 100 fly. In the end, Chalmers was named to both the worlds and Commonwealths team, while Simpson got onto the Commonwealths team due to his third-place finish.

Another notable absence is Flynn Southam. He finished third in men’s 100 free and fourth in the 200 free, and yet he is only on the Commonwealths team and not the worlds team. This likely was a personal choice for him, as his placement in the 100 and 200 free could have given him a spot on both the 4×100 and 4×200 free relays at worlds. Southam, at 16 years old, is the youngest member of the Commonwealth Games squad.

In contrast, Jack Cartwright, who finished fourth in the men’s 100 free, is on the worlds team and not the Commonwealths team. Leah Neale is also on the worlds team but not the Commonwealths team. She finished fifth in the women’s 200 free, and swam in the finals for Australia’s bronze-medal winning team in the 4×200 free relay at the Olympics last year.

Long course worlds record holders Zac Stubblety-Cook and Kaylee McKeown headline both the worlds and Commonwealths sqaud. However, newly-minted 400 free world record holder Ariarne Titmus will only be swimming at Commonwealth games. The same goes for Australia’s most decorated Olympian, Emma McKeon, who did not swim for trials but has a spot on the Commonwealths team via a “wild card nomiation”. McKeon will not be swimming at worlds.

The results of 50 stroke races at this meet were not selection races for Worlds and Commonwealths. The swimmers representing Australia in these events were decided solely by Swimming Australia. Chelsea Hodges (women’s 50 breast winner), Holly Barratt (women’s 50 fly winner), and Samuel Williamson (men’s 50 breast winner) were all named onto the Commonwealths team but not the Worlds team.

Many veterans who have missed international teams in the past, such as Holly Barratt, Minna Atherton, and Taylor McKeown will be on the Commonwealths team. 34-year-old Barratt is the oldest on the Commonwealths team.

The 2022 FINA World Championships are set to go from June 17 to 25 in Budapest, Hungary, while the swimming portion of the Commonwealth Games will be from July 29 to August 3.

2022 FINA World Championships Roster:

Swimmers:

Grayson Bell

Jack Cartwright

Kyle Chalmers

Abbey Connor

Issac Cooper

Elizabeth Dekkers

Joshua Edwards-Smith

Jenna Forrester

Bowen Gough

Abbey Harkin

Meg Harris

Mack Horton

Zac Incerti

Shayna Jack

Moesha Johnson

Mitch Larkin

Se-Bom Lee

Kyle Lee

Kaylee McKeown

Kiah Melverton

Leah Neale

Thomas Nowakowski

Mollie O’Callaghan

Lani Pallister

Ella Ramsay

Samuel Short

Brendon Smith

Jenna Strauch

Zac Stubbelty-Cook

Matthew Temple

Brianna Throssell

Madison Wilson

Matthew Wilson

Elijah Winnington

William Yang

Coaches:

Rohan Taylor (head coach)

Peter Bishop

Michael Bohl

Dean Boxall

Clare Burns

Ashley Callus

Jess Corones

Cal Corghan

Terry Downes

Luke Eggleston

Katherine Grellman

Ivan Hooper

Deb Jones

Adam Kable

Kieran Marsh

Vince Raleigh

Tim Rawlins

Richard Scarce

Tamara Sheppard

Dean Sullivan

Kirsty West

