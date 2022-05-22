Swimming Australia Announces Teams For 2022 World Champs and Commonwealth Games

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022
- SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Entry List
- Live Results
- Live Stream (Amazon Prime)
- World Championships Qualifying Criteria
Following the conclusion of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships, the roster for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games have been announced. With many swimmers opting out of Worlds for Commonwealths, there are many discrepancies between the two teams. The Commonwealths roster of 46 swimmers is signficantly larger than the Worlds roster of 39.
Perhaps the biggest story about roster selection this week was the debacle between Kyle Chalmers and Cody Simpson in the men’s 100 fly. Originally, Chalmers said that he would not be going to Worlds because of his shoulder injury. He only entered in the 50 and 100 fly at trials, not swimming the sprint freestyles, which are his best events. Then, in the 100 fly finals, Cody Simpson finished third behind second-place Chalmers. Because of Chalmers’s initial statement about missing worlds, we originally reported that Simpson would likely qualify for the meet. As a former pop star, Simpson’s worlds berth would have been one of the most high-profile things to happen to swimming in a long time. However, Chalmers later said that he changed his mind about going to worlds due to the fact that he surprised himself by making the team in the 100 fly. In the end, Chalmers was named to both the worlds and Commonwealths team, while Simpson got onto the Commonwealths team due to his third-place finish.
Another notable absence is Flynn Southam. He finished third in men’s 100 free and fourth in the 200 free, and yet he is only on the Commonwealths team and not the worlds team. This likely was a personal choice for him, as his placement in the 100 and 200 free could have given him a spot on both the 4×100 and 4×200 free relays at worlds. Southam, at 16 years old, is the youngest member of the Commonwealth Games squad.
In contrast, Jack Cartwright, who finished fourth in the men’s 100 free, is on the worlds team and not the Commonwealths team. Leah Neale is also on the worlds team but not the Commonwealths team. She finished fifth in the women’s 200 free, and swam in the finals for Australia’s bronze-medal winning team in the 4×200 free relay at the Olympics last year.
Long course worlds record holders Zac Stubblety-Cook and Kaylee McKeown headline both the worlds and Commonwealths sqaud. However, newly-minted 400 free world record holder Ariarne Titmus will only be swimming at Commonwealth games. The same goes for Australia’s most decorated Olympian, Emma McKeon, who did not swim for trials but has a spot on the Commonwealths team via a “wild card nomiation”. McKeon will not be swimming at worlds.
The results of 50 stroke races at this meet were not selection races for Worlds and Commonwealths. The swimmers representing Australia in these events were decided solely by Swimming Australia. Chelsea Hodges (women’s 50 breast winner), Holly Barratt (women’s 50 fly winner), and Samuel Williamson (men’s 50 breast winner) were all named onto the Commonwealths team but not the Worlds team.
Many veterans who have missed international teams in the past, such as Holly Barratt, Minna Atherton, and Taylor McKeown will be on the Commonwealths team. 34-year-old Barratt is the oldest on the Commonwealths team.
The 2022 FINA World Championships are set to go from June 17 to 25 in Budapest, Hungary, while the swimming portion of the Commonwealth Games will be from July 29 to August 3.
2022 FINA World Championships Roster:
Swimmers:
- Grayson Bell
- Jack Cartwright
- Kyle Chalmers
- Abbey Connor
- Issac Cooper
- Elizabeth Dekkers
- Joshua Edwards-Smith
- Jenna Forrester
- Bowen Gough
- Abbey Harkin
- Meg Harris
- Mack Horton
- Zac Incerti
- Shayna Jack
- Moesha Johnson
- Mitch Larkin
- Se-Bom Lee
- Kyle Lee
- Kaylee McKeown
- Kiah Melverton
- Leah Neale
- Thomas Nowakowski
- Mollie O’Callaghan
- Lani Pallister
- Ella Ramsay
- Samuel Short
- Brendon Smith
- Jenna Strauch
- Zac Stubbelty-Cook
- Matthew Temple
- Brianna Throssell
- Madison Wilson
- Matthew Wilson
- Elijah Winnington
- William Yang
Coaches:
- Rohan Taylor (head coach)
- Peter Bishop
- Michael Bohl
- Dean Boxall
- Clare Burns
- Ashley Callus
- Jess Corones
- Cal Corghan
- Terry Downes
- Luke Eggleston
- Katherine Grellman
- Ivan Hooper
- Deb Jones
- Adam Kable
- Kieran Marsh
- Vince Raleigh
- Tim Rawlins
- Richard Scarce
- Tamara Sheppard
- Dean Sullivan
- Kirsty West
2022 Commonwealth Games Roster:
Swimmers:
- Ben Armbruster
- Minna Atherton
- Holly Barratt
- Grayson Bell
- Kyle Chalmers
- Abbey Connor
- Issac Cooper
- Elizabeth Dekkers
- Joshua Edwards-Smith
- Jenna Forrester
- Bowen Gough
- Abbey Harkin
- Meg Harris
- Chelsea Hodges
- Mack Horton
- Zac Incerti
- Shayna Jack
- Bronte Job
- Mitch Larkin
- Se-Bom Lee
- Emma McKeon
- Kaylee McKeown
- Taylor McKeown
- Kiah Melverton
- Thomas Nowakowski
- Mollie O’Callaghan
- Lani Pallister
- Alexandria Perkins
- Kieren Pollard
- Ella Ramsay
- Samuel Short
- Cody Simpson
- Brendon Smith
- Flynn Southam
- Jenna Strauch
- Zac Stubblety-Cook
- Matthew Temple
- Brianna Throssell
- Ariarne Titmus
- Samuel Williamson
- Madi Wilson
- Matthew Wilson
- Elijah Winnington
- Bradley Woodward
- William Yang
- Josh Yong
Coaches:
- Rohan Taylor (head coach)
- Peter Bishop
- Michael Bohl
- Dean Boxall
- Jess Corones
- Sean Eeis
- Damien Jones
- Kieran Marsh
- Chris Nesbit
- Michael Pallery
- Janelle Pallister
- Vince Raleigh
- Tim Rawlins
- Tamara Sheppard
- Mel Tantrum
- Kirsty West
So… they’re definitely not going to be able to have 8 medals in the women’s medley…
More coaches than swimmers
Minna Atherton isn’t selected for worlds
Does this mean Mollie OC is definitely swimming the 200 back at worlds, or is there still a chance for swimmers to decline a spot for a certain event and others to be added?
Why was Holly Barratt not named to the worlds team
Sad, no Cody at worlds.
Who is Chelsea dubreka?
Only 21 coaches for Worlds? How did they narrow it down?
Cody should be in the Worlds team. what a let down. Kyl should have done the right thing and let Cody swim.